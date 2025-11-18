Premier Blinds, Shades, & Shutters Launches New Website for Colorado Homeowners
Premier Blinds, Shades, & Shutters unveils a new website, making it easier for Colorado homeowners to explore custom window treatment services.
The updated website, www.premierblindshadeshutter.com, provides an improved browsing experience where visitors can easily learn about available products, view completed projects, and schedule complimentary in-home consultations. The design emphasizes simplicity and user convenience, helping homeowners find the right solution for privacy, light control, and year-round comfort.
Premier Blinds, Shades, & Shutters offers a comprehensive selection of window coverings, including custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, exterior patio shades, and motorized systems. The company’s personalized approach—combining design guidance, professional measuring, and expert installation—ensures that each project fits the client’s space and lifestyle.
Founded in 2019, the company has grown into a trusted local provider known for its focus on communication and craftsmanship. In Colorado’s bright, high-altitude environment, the company’s custom solutions help protect interiors from harsh sunlight, regulate temperature, and enhance the comfort and beauty of every home.
To bring the new website to life, Premier Blinds, Shades, & Shutters partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital agency specializing in the window covering industry. WTMP led the project’s design and optimization efforts, implementing strategies that improve online visibility and lead generation.
“Premier’s new website is a direct reflection of how they work—professional, approachable, and centered on the customer experience,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP. “It’s built to help more Colorado homeowners find a trusted local partner for their window treatment needs.”
In addition to the new website, Premier Blinds, Shades, & Shutters has also integrated Lead Boomerang, an automation and follow-up system that enhances client communication, response time, and lead management directly from the site.
Homeowners throughout Denver and surrounding Colorado communities can now explore design ideas, learn about available services, and request free in-home consultations through the new digital platform.
To experience the new website or schedule a consultation, visit www.premierblindshadeshutter.com.
