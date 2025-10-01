Empire Blinds Launches New Website to Serve Phoenix and Surrounding Communities

Empire Blinds AZ Logo

Empire Blinds AZ Logo

Empire Blinds Website

Empire Blinds Website

Phoenix-based Empire Blinds has launched a new website designed to help homeowners explore window treatment options and schedule consultations with ease.

Our new website makes it easier for clients to see what we do best—tailored window treatments backed by personal service.”
— Cris Santellan, owner of Empire Blinds
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empire Blinds, a locally owned window treatment company based in Phoenix, has launched a new website designed to make exploring and scheduling custom window treatments more accessible. The site allows homeowners to explore products, learn about design options, and schedule in-home consultations.

Empire Blinds offers a wide range of custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, exterior coverings, and motorized systems. The company serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, and surrounding communities, bringing product samples and design expertise directly to clients’ homes.

Founded by owner Cris Santellan, Empire Blinds was built on experience in home remodeling and a focus on quality, trust, and clear communication.

The new platform highlights the company’s core services, includes project galleries, and offers a simple form to request complimentary consultations. Each project is personally overseen to ensure high standards in design and installation.

Empire Blinds partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to develop the site. WTMP provided web design, SEO, pay-per-click advertising, and lead generation support. The site also integrates Lead Boomerang, WTMP’s automated lead-capture and follow-up system. The new site, complemented with Lead Boomerang, standardizes the handling of inquiries, supporting quicker responses and a more organized process from initial contact to installation.

“This new platform helps Empire Blinds connect with homeowners quickly and clearly,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.

Homeowners can view options or schedule a consultation at https://empireblindsaz.com.

For window treatment companies seeking to enhance their digital presence, WTMP offers comprehensive marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, and website development. Visit https://wtmarketingpros.com for details.

Cris Santellan
Empire Blinds
(602) 829-8000
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Empire Blinds Launches New Website to Serve Phoenix and Surrounding Communities

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Cris Santellan
Empire Blinds
(602) 829-8000
Company/Organization
Window Treatment Marketing Pros
152 Hinrichs Lane
Arnold, Missouri, 63010
United States
+1 314-470-1180
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Since 1997, I have been helping businesses across the country with their digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO) strategies. As an Air Force veteran, I bring a disciplined approach to my work, and my agency has won numerous awards in Search, Consulting, and Marketing throughout recent years. Together with my daughter Amber, I have become a leading specialist in running SEO and SEM for window treatment and awning companies. Our expertise in this niche has driven us to specialize in helping these businesses grow and expand nationwide. If you own or help run a window treatment, covering, or awning company, we are your ticket to more leads, phone calls, and higher Google rankings.

About Us

More From This Author
Empire Blinds Launches New Website to Serve Phoenix and Surrounding Communities
Arjay’s Window Fashions Unveils Website to Serve California and Arizona Clients
MITS Denver South Launches New Website to Serve South Metro Homeowners Better
View All Stories From This Author