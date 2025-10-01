Empire Blinds Launches New Website to Serve Phoenix and Surrounding Communities
Phoenix-based Empire Blinds has launched a new website designed to help homeowners explore window treatment options and schedule consultations with ease.
Empire Blinds offers a wide range of custom blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, exterior coverings, and motorized systems. The company serves Phoenix, Scottsdale, and surrounding communities, bringing product samples and design expertise directly to clients’ homes.
Founded by owner Cris Santellan, Empire Blinds was built on experience in home remodeling and a focus on quality, trust, and clear communication.
The new platform highlights the company’s core services, includes project galleries, and offers a simple form to request complimentary consultations. Each project is personally overseen to ensure high standards in design and installation.
Empire Blinds partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to develop the site. WTMP provided web design, SEO, pay-per-click advertising, and lead generation support. The site also integrates Lead Boomerang, WTMP’s automated lead-capture and follow-up system. The new site, complemented with Lead Boomerang, standardizes the handling of inquiries, supporting quicker responses and a more organized process from initial contact to installation.
“This new platform helps Empire Blinds connect with homeowners quickly and clearly,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.
Homeowners can view options or schedule a consultation at https://empireblindsaz.com.
For window treatment companies seeking to enhance their digital presence, WTMP offers comprehensive marketing solutions, including SEO, PPC, and website development. Visit https://wtmarketingpros.com for details.
Cris Santellan
Empire Blinds
(602) 829-8000
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.