Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels Brings Hip-Hop Spirit and Holiday Cheer with Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis

Christmas gets a magical mix-up, Run-DMC–style!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books proudly presents Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis, a festive new picture book from music legend and philanthropist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, co-written with Shawnée and Johnny Warfield, releasing December 2, 2025.

Christmas is Darryl’s favorite time of year, but when a trip to the eye doctor opens his eyes to the beauty of global celebrations, he discovers that holiday joy is about more than just presents. Inspired by traditions like Hanukkah, Diwali, and Christmas, Darryl begins to understand the deeper meaning of the holiday season. When faced with the choice between keeping his dream bicycle and giving it to a boy in need, Darryl chooses to give. His single act of kindness sparks a message that shines brighter than any holiday light: The true spirit of Christmas is caring for one another.

“The holidays are not the only time for sharing and caring; we are supposed to share and care every day! People used to come over to my house and say, ‘It feels like Christmas here all the time!’ I’m using “Christmas in Hollis” as the background for this story to teach children that it doesn’t matter what culture or nation you are from; all of our festive occasions—even though they’re different in their food, music, and purpose of celebration—they’re all rooted in the same foundation of caring and thinking about one another,” says Darryl “DMC” McDaniels. “The kindness, compassion, caring, and consideration we exhibit during the holidays can teach children and all of us that we can carry and demonstrate these values throughout our lives every day! The use of the glasses in the story is so that we all can ‘see’ this!”

Darryl’s Christmas in Hollis comes alive with the vibrant illustrations of Tristan Tait, pairing rhythmic storytelling with colorful art to create a book that children and families will want to return to year after year.

About the Authors and Illustrator:

Innovator, motivator, and philanthropist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels changed music and made history when he broke down cultural barriers with his legendary band RUN DMC. Forty million record sales later, he continues to inspire and impact the world.



Darryl regularly talks with kids across the country about respect, responsibility, and self-awareness. He has appeared before Congress and various state legislatures in support of adoptees and foster children. In 2006, he co-founded the Felix Organization with Sheila Jaffe, a nonprofit that works to provide inspiring opportunities and new experiences for children in the foster care system.

Shawnée and Johnny Warfield are husband and wife, and both are NY public school educators.



Tristan Tait is an illustrator scribbling out of Melbourne, Australia. He has worked on everything from children’s books to art and merchandise for bands, magazines, games, and comic books. You can usually find him at home refueling on coffee and binge-watching some new series.

