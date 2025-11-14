Community conversation on North Spokane Corridor

SPOKANE – Public and active transportation users are invited to take part in the second season of community conversations surrounding the North Spokane Corridor’s final connection project. This year’s series will focus on planning for community improvements in and around the Interstate 90 corridor.

Each meeting will begin with a brief presentation, followed by a workshop where participants can interact with the concepts that can improve community connections, provide comments, ask questions and share feedback. The first meeting is set for Thursday, Nov. 20, with additional sessions planned each month through April 2026.

To find more information about upcoming meetings and join in the conversation, visit the NSC Place website.

When: Doors open at 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 20

Where: Frances Scott Elementary, Multipurpose Room, 3737 East Fifth Ave., Spokane

Virtual: People can attend virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Details: The doors open at 4:30 p.m., with a brief presentation and workshop beginning at 5 p.m. The first workshop in the series will focus on a recap of previous community input meetings, then focus on identifying and discussing meaningful places while sharing ideas for new placemaking features. A complimentary pizza dinner will be served, and an unsupervised children’s activity area will be available.

Free wi-fi access

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate virtually via Microsoft Teams: