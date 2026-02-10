WSDOT Aviation accepting airport grant applications: Applications due March 6; $1.1 million to be distributed

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Division is accepting applications for the second round of the 2025-2027 Airport Aid Grant Program. WSDOT anticipates awarding approximately $1.1 million in funding.

Airports may only apply for projects previously submitted through the Statewide Capital Improvement Program (SCIP). The SCIP is a prioritized list of projects entered by Washington’s 134 public-use airports. It captures project requirements that address individual airport needs statewide.

To apply, airport officials can fill out the online application (PDF 527KB) and airport aid application checklist (PDF 527KB). WSDOT requires that airport aid grant assurances (PDF 95.9KB) be submitted with the application package.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 6. Qualifying projects should be targeted for completion by June 30, 2027. Eligible projects may include work elements that are scheduled to start after July 1, 2026.

WSDOT will prioritize applications based on SCIP project scoring. Guidance and information regarding scoring is provided online in the WSDOT Airport Aid Grant Procedures Manual (PDF 935KB).

WSDOT will begin announcing grant award decisions after July 1, 2026.

For more information, visit WSDOT Aviation’s SCIP or Airport Aid Grant Program website.