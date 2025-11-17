Catalyst Advisors Names Arnaldo De Lisio Managing Partner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Advisors, a leading international executive recruiting firm focused on the life sciences industry, is pleased to announce the election of Arnaldo De Lisio to Managing Partner, effective January 1, 2026.“Our future rests with the next generation of exceptional recruiters and firmwide leaders,” said John Archer, the Founder of Catalyst Advisers and its Managing Partner for the past 17 years. “Our focus on the continued evolution, growth, and success of our firm is paramount.”“Arnaldo has the passion and mindset required to succeed in today’s dynamic market. He lives for the successes of our clients and candidates, and he cares deeply about our mission to advise our clients so that they are positioned for future achievements. His appointment reflects our absolute confidence that he will build on our market-leading position today.”De Lisio, who has been a partner at Catalyst since 2017, is based in London, where he will run the firm internationally. Archer will remain a partner at the firm, focusing on senior executive recruiting and advising clients, while supporting De Lisio during the leadership transition.“Catalyst has built its reputation on deep partnership, integrity, and the conviction that exceptional leadership transforms companies—and our industry. I am honored to help lead the firm into its next chapter, continuing to elevate how we advise, connect, and champion the leaders shaping the future of life sciences,” said De Lisio.De Lisio has more than 20 years of experience working with innovative life sciences companies and has been instrumental in shaping Catalyst Advisors’ growth and culture, establishing the firm’s strong presence in Europe. Prior to joining Catalyst, he served as Managing Partner of a global life sciences recruitment firm headquartered in the United Kingdom, where he led board and C-suite recruitment engagements across Europe and North America and served on the firm’s executive leadership team.Earlier in his career, De Lisio was a start-up entrepreneur in Italy and a management consultant at Simon-Kucher & Partners in Germany, advising pharmaceutical companies on pricing and market access strategies.Catalyst has a differentiated approach to executive recruiting. The firm emphasizes an integrated platform-driven model over individual contributors, one that is supported by project management, research, and execution teams working collaboratively. The firm uses hands-on experience and proprietary assessment methods to generate sharp real-time insights about the biopharma space.About Catalyst Advisors LPCatalyst Advisors is an international executive recruiting firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. Its team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com

