Catalyst Advisors LP Promotes Andrew MacBride Brown to Principal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Advisors, the leading global boutique executive-recruitment firm specializing in the life-sciences sector, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew (AJ) MacBride Brown to the role of Principal.AJ, who is based in London, joined Catalyst in 2022. Prior to that, he was an Engagement Manager at a global executive search firm focused on life sciences in the EMEA and North American markets. Earlier in his career, he served as a Corporate Strategy Analyst at Sorin Group (now LivaNova PLC), where he contributed to the firm’s $2.7 billion merger with Cyberonics.“AJ has taken a remarkable step forward,” said Arnaldo De Lisio, a Catalyst Partner based in London. “He owns client relationships, advises with confidence, and supports colleagues across our firm. He’s a leader who listens, contributes, and drives momentum.”Catalyst has a differentiated approach to executive recruiting. The firm emphasizes an integrated platform-driven model over individual contributors, one that is supported by project management, research, and execution teams working collaboratively. The firm uses hands-on experience and proprietary assessment methods to generate sharp real-time insights about the biopharma space.“Companies come to us during key transitions because we know the executives that excel in those high-stakes scenarios,” said AJ. “It’s tremendously rewarding to build deep partnerships with clients during these important inflection points. I’m excited to take the next step at Catalyst.”John Archer, Catalyst Advisors Founder and Partner, added: “AJ’s influence on our business is clear—he’s propelling us forward and strengthening our client partnerships.”A graduate of the University of Glasgow, AJ holds a degree in Business Development, Management, and Operations. He grew up across Asia and the Middle East and brings a globally minded, team-oriented spirit to everything he does.About Catalyst Advisors LPCatalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. Their team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help their clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.