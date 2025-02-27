Catalyst Advisors Appoints Emily Notman as Associate Director

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Advisors, the leading boutique executive recruitment firm specializing in the life sciences sector, is pleased to announce that Emily Notman has joined the firm as an Associate Director.Emily joins Catalyst from Proclinical, where she spent four years specializing in commercial recruitment, ultimately leading the firm’s U.S. commercial division. In that role, she worked across sales, marketing, business development and operations, advising clients from emerging startups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. In addition to leveraging the skills and knowledge that she’s expertly developed, she will be engaged in Catalyst Advisors’ projects that assess and recruit clients’ broader executive leadership teams.“Emily’s expertise in the commercial side of life sciences and her ability to partner with leaders make her a tremendous asset to our firm,” said John Archer, Founder and Partner at Catalyst. “It’s great to have her on the team.”Catalyst has a differentiated approach to executive recruiting. The firm emphasizes an integrated platform-driven model over individual contributors, one that is supported by project management, research, and execution teams working collaboratively. The firm uses hands-on experience and proprietary assessment methods to generate sharp real-time insights about the biopharma space.“I joined Catalyst because of its unique approach to executive recruiting—one that prioritizes strategic advising over transactional placements,” Emily said. “The firm’s collaborative model is special, and I am excited to be a part of that mission.”About Catalyst Advisors LPCatalyst Advisors is a global executive recruiting firm singularly focused on connecting visionary leaders with life sciences organizations at all stages of growth. Their team includes a purposeful mix of seasoned recruiters and category experts who employ a white-glove approach to help their clients build transformational boardrooms and executive teams. For more information, please visit: www.catalystadvisorslp.com For more information, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.