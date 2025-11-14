Nebraska Court of Appeals Holds Oral Arguments in Kearney

The Nebraska Court of Appeals held oral arguments in the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Board Room in Kearney, on November 12, 2025. Chief Judge Francie Riedmann, Judge Frankie Moore, and Judge Riko Bishop presided over the session, offering University of Nebraska at Kearney students a firsthand look at the appellate process.

Serving as bailiff for the day was Claudia Brock, judicial law clerk to Judge Moore, who helped facilitate the event.

Among the attendees were students from the Kearney Law Opportunities Program (KLOP), accompanied by their professor, Dr. Chuck Rowling. Following the proceedings, the judges hosted a Q&A session with the students, fostering dialogue about legal careers and judicial responsibilities. The interaction underscored the Court’s commitment to education and outreach.

KLOP, a collaborative initiative between the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the Nebraska College of Law, aims to inspire students from rural communities to pursue legal education and return to practice in underserved areas of the state. The program plays a vital role in addressing Nebraska’s rural attorney shortage by cultivating homegrown legal talent.

The visit to Kearney exemplifies the Court of Appeals’ dedication to civic engagement and its support for the next generation of legal professionals.

Photo: Judge Riko Bishop, Chief Judge Francie Riedmann, Judge Frankie Moore, and Judge Moore’s judicial law clerk, Claudia Brock with students enrolled in the Kearney Law Opportunities Program.