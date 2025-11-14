Three Participants Graduate from Hall County Reentry Court

The Hall County Reentry Court celebrated the graduation of three participants, on November 13, 2025, at the Hall County District Court in Grand Island. Judge Andrew Butler presided over the ceremony.

This event marks the completion of an intensive program that includes comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Reentry Courts provide an alternative pathway through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, utilizing a specialized team-based process within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. They also aim to protect public safety and increase the likelihood of successful rehabilitation by incorporating validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and a range of rehabilitative ancillary services.

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Drug Court Coordinator

Phone: 308-379-5473

Photo: Graduates James, Bradley, and Derek with Judge Andrew Butler.