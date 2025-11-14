New Affordable Housing in Kingston

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced completion of Golden Hill Apartments, a 164-unit affordable housing development in the city of Kingston. The $87 million project, bolstered by a $10 million award from the inaugural round of Governor Hochul's Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, is built on a 20-acre site that was formerly the Ulster County Jail. The all-electric development is a multi-generational community that serves a broad range of New Yorkers, including families, seniors, and households in need of support services. In the past five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 1,100 affordable homes throughout Ulster County. Golden Hill Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Golden Hill Apartments is a bold reimagining of what was once a vacant jail into a vibrant, modern, multi-generational community that lifts up families, seniors, and those who've faced homelessness,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the Hudson Valley needs more affordable and supportive homes, and we’re making sure no stone is left unturned when it comes to making more homes for residents a reality. With today’s announcement, Golden Hills brings us one step closer to our goal of creating or preserving 100,000 affordable homes across New York, and building a more affordable, equitable future.”

All apartments at Golden Hill are affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. The development features two mid-rise apartment buildings, four townhomes, and a central community building. It has a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Nearly half of the apartments are reserved for senior households aged 62 and older. Forty-eight apartments are set aside for households eligible for onsite support services, including families struggling with homelessness.

A series of landscaped outdoor areas links the buildings together with five playgrounds customized for different age groups, a planting garden, an outdoor plaza, and a wooded trail connection to the adjacent Empire State Trail. There is a new community hub that features a fitness center, community porch, and a child-care facility open to the public. Ulster County Area Transit will bring a new bus stop to the property later this year, providing convenient public transportation options for residents and visitors.

Under the leadership of then-County Executive and current Representative Pat Ryan, Ulster County’s 2021 Housing Action Plan identified the redevelopment of the Ulster County Jail site as a key step in addressing the county’s growing affordable housing needs. The project complements the State’s $500 million capital fund, announced as part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, to build new homes on state-owned property including former correctional facilities. There are multiple community, municipal and health services in the area, including the Ulster County Department of Health, Boys & Girls Club of Ulster County, post office, rehabilitation center and several pharmacies. The site is near downtown Kingston which was recently redeveloped as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative with improved streetscapes and public transportation.

Golden Hill Apartments is an all-electric development. Each building has a rooftop solar array that generates roughly 700 kWp of renewable energy combined. The project incorporates green design standards, including energy-efficient appliances, maximizing benefits of solar heat gain in winter and solar shading in summer, high-performance windows and providing energy recovery systems for space heating and cooling.

Pennrose and Family of Woodstock are the co-developers of the project. Family of Woodstock also provides the onsite support services such as case management and care coordination services, crisis intervention, and financial counseling. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

HCR financing for Golden Hill Apartments includes Federal and State Tax Credit programs that generated approximately $41 million in equity, $6.5 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds and $18.7 million in subsidy.The development received a $902,000 grant through HCR’s Clean Energy Initiative program, created in partnership with the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided a subsidy loan of $15 million from its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program and is administering operating funding for the supportive units provided by the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Empire State Development awarded $10 million from the inaugural round of its Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund, an initiative designed to boost housing supply in the region through support for diverse projects including vibrant mixed-use developments, transit-oriented housing near major commuting hubs and critical infrastructure improvements that enable future housing growth. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation provided a $1.68 million grant toward the solar power system from its Climate Smart Communities grant program.

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York provided an Affordable Housing Program General Fund subsidy to the Family of Woodstock of approximately $1.5 million. Ulster County allocated $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to demolish the former jail structures. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Patrick Ryan allocated $1 million to the Golden Hill Apartments project from the Fiscal Year 2024 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill. The City of Kingston provided a Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreement at $620 per unit and an $18,000 per year Community Impact Fee with annual increases for the length of the Community Impact Fee and PILOT agreements.

New York State Housing Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “HCR is proud to have played a role in transforming this property from a gloomy former jail into a modern, sustainable, affordable apartment complex that will be home to more than 160 households. Our investment in Golden Hill Apartments continues our efforts to ensure residents of all ages have access to the housing and support services they need to thrive and builds on our work in Ulster County where we've created or preserved more than 1,100 affordable homes over the past five years.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “Supportive housing is a critical and proven tool in helping stabilize the lives of people who have experienced homelessness. The opening of Golden Hill Apartments in the City of Kingston provides residents experiencing or at-risk of homelessness with stable, affordable homes and on-site access to vital support services that will help them remain housed, live independently, and thrive in their community. Our agency is proud to be a partner in this important community project, and we are grateful to Governor Hochul for making landmark investments to expand the supply of permanent supportive housing across New York State.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Affordable housing supports workforce mobility, attracts businesses, and generates the economic activity that keeps New York thriving. The Mid-Hudson Momentum Fund represents our commitment to unlocking the region's housing potential and building the infrastructure that will fuel sustainable economic growth and opportunity. The Golden Hill Apartments are the latest example of how our strategic housing investments are driving economic competitiveness in New York State.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Golden Hill Apartments is a highly efficient affordable housing complex that will improve the lives of residents while helping create a cleaner community. Building housing that serves the needs of all New Yorkers is a top priority for Governor Hochul, and projects like these, that re-invest in our neighborhoods, continue to expand New York State’s clean energy economy.”

MHREDC Co-Chairs Dr. Marsha Gordon and Dr. Kristine Young said, “This project embodies the Mid-Hudson region's innovative spirit and our determination to solve local challenges with creative solutions. By transforming a vacant jail site into a vibrant intergenerational community, Golden Hill shows how we can reimagine underutilized properties to meet critical housing needs. The development underscores how regional partnerships can translate shared vision into tangible results that enhance quality of life in Kingston and beyond.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “I hear it from folks every day — costs, specifically housing costs, are way too high. Seniors across our community are under tremendous pressure trying to make ends meet, and far too many hardworking people are unable to afford decent housing in the communities where they work. That’s why I spearheaded the Golden Hill Apartments project as Ulster County Executive, and why I am so proud to see it officially open today. We have a full scale crisis on our hands, and we have to embrace an all-of-the-above approach to address it. I am incredibly proud that the Golden Hill Apartments is officially opening, and am grateful to Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger for continuing to push on this important project. This is a huge step forward for our Ulster community — we have to keep up the momentum. No family should have to pick between putting food on the table and having a roof over their heads — I’ll keep fighting every day to bring housing costs down.”

Senator Chuck Schumer said, “Every family in Kingston deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand and the American Rescue Plan I led to passage in the Senate have delivered millions to convert a former jail site into more than 160 new homes. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Ulster County and across the Hudson Valley, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Access to affordable housing should be a guarantee for every New Yorker. Golden Hill Apartments will provide seniors and families in Kingston with safe homes, essential support services, and a renewed sense of community. I'm proud to have delivered funds that made this project possible, and I will keep fighting to ensure that federal resources continue to support projects like this one in every corner of our state.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The completion of Golden Hill Apartments marks an important milestone in Ulster County’s progress addressing the housing crisis. This development is a model for future affordable housing and demonstrates the power of collaboration between every level of government and the private sector to meet the needs of our community. I was proud to help secure state funding for Golden Hill and thank my friends and partners in Ulster County Government, Pennrose, and Family of Woodstock for their dedication in making this project a reality.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “We are thrilled to have a brand new 164-unit affordable housing development opening in Kingston. I would like to thank Governor Hochul and Commissioner Visnauskas for their ongoing commitment to supporting Kingston’s housing efforts, helping us to meet our ambitious housing goals. The partnership between Pennrose, Family of Woodstock, and Ulster County allowed this former jail site to become a home to seniors and families who will now be able to stay in their community. The green aspects of the project make it a shining example for other similar efforts. I look forward to continuing this work with all of our partners to bring more projects like this to fruition.”

Pennrose President of Acquisitions Dylan Salmons said, “It’s an honor to help advance Governor Hochul and NYSHCR’s plans to significantly improve affordable housing access across New York State. Golden Hill demonstrates how public and private sectors can work collaboratively to implement meaningful housing solutions – transforming an underutilized site into energy-efficient, multi-generational housing with on-site supportive services, connected community resources, and tailored amenities.”

Family of Woodstock Executive Director Michael Berg said, “Ulster County is struggling with a critical affordable housing shortage. The problem stems from the fact that housing built during the past 20 years did not align with the income levels of county residents. The Golden Hill project is especially important because it is the first workforce housing built specifically to address the needs of that local population.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 68,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 370 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the city of Kingston.