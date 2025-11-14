Submit Release
Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of Patrick Brady

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on all State government buildings be lowered on Saturday, November 15 from sunrise to sunset in honor of Patrick Brady, a New York City Fire Department firefighter who died in the line-of-duty on November 8, 2025. Flags will be lowered concurrently in honor of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“The men and women of New York’s Fire Department risk their lives every single day to protect ours — that is exactly what Firefighter Patrick Brady did while battling a five-alarm fire on Saturday,” Governor Hochul said. “Firefighter Brady gave his life in service to his fellow New Yorkers, and I am grateful for his courage and 11 years with the department working every day to protect our city. I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues as they honor his life.”

