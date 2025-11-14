Enjoying the Outdoors

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Ladders to the Outdoors program, a field trip initiative expanding inclusive and equitable access to the outdoors through New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), has served more than 60,000 youth since its inception in 2021. Working closely with teachers and community leaders to plan visits and provide the equipment needed to create successful recreational experiences, Ladders to the Outdoors welcomed more than 7,600 children and teens in the Central and Western New York regions to participate in activities in state parks this year, more than 200 of whom visited a state park for the first time.

“From the crack of a bat to the cool mist of a waterfall, State Parks’ Ladders to the Outdoors program helps New York kids rediscover the joy of being outside,” Governor Hochul said. “In those moments, scrolling on your phone fades away, replaced by laughter, adventure and memories that will last a lifetime. Getting offline and getting outside gives kids chances to explore, gain confidence, curiosity and a deeper connection to the world around them.”

Created in partnership with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation in 2021, New York State Parks’ Ladders to the Outdoors program launched with a goal to have children from underserved communities experience the outdoors at state parks in Erie and Niagara counties. The program served 2,000 Western New York children in its first summer in 2021, and as demand grew, State Parks began offering additional Ladders to the Outdoors programming in Central New York in 2023 through grants from Central New York’s Community Foundation, the United Way and the Gifford Foundation.

The program’s core mission “to connect kids to their New York State parks and historical sites, outdoor recreation, nature, and foster a lifelong love of the outdoors” remains the same today as it did at the outset, and organizers have taken kids out on trail walks, fishing trips, bike rides, and to visit the New York State Fair each year. To ensure kids have positive experiences, equipment is often provided during outings, including camping and sporting gear, as well as outdoor apparel.

New York State Parks’ Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Ladders to the Outdoors advances many of State Parks’ goals thanks to our dedicated staff who believe deeply in its mission to get New York youth off their devices and into active outdoor recreation, especially in communities that haven’t had equal access to open space. Fostering a lifelong appreciation for nature and adventure often begins with first-hand experiences, and I’m thrilled to see this program continue to grow and impact more lives each year. Public-private partnerships like the one with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation have allowed us to enhance Ladders to the Outdoors and I look forward to cultivating more opportunities with partners to continue expanding this and other programs statewide.”

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation Vice President of Programs & Strategy Jim Boyle said, “It’s amazing to see how eager kids are to connect with nature when given the chance. Ladders to the Outdoors has met that excitement with real opportunities to explore, learn, and play. We’re proud to help more young people experience all the good that connecting with nature brings.”

Natural Heritage Trust Executive Director Sally Drake said, “The Ladders to the Outdoors Program is a wonderful example of the power of partnerships and philanthropy to enhance opportunities for youth to experience our state parks. Funding to the Natural Heritage Trust from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation has connected thousands of kids to parks throughout Western New York and supports many recreational and educational activities. Grants from Central New York’s Community Foundation, United Way and the Gifford Foundation have helped the program reach even more communities across the state. As Ladders to the Outdoors continues to flourish, we are proud to be a part of the public-private effort to encourage active outdoor recreation and cultivate a connection to state parks now and for generations to come.”

After signing first-in-the-nation legislation to protect young people on social media in 2024, Governor Hochul announced the “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative to promote physical and mental health by helping New York’s kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media, and enjoy recreation and outdoor social gatherings. The Ladders to the Outdoors program complements the campaign, as well as Governor Hochul’s Unplug and Play initiative which earmarks $100 million for construction and renovation of community centers through the Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS), $67.5 million for the Places for Learning, Activity and Youth Socialization (NY PLAYS) initiative helping New York communities construct new playgrounds and renovate existing playgrounds; and an additional $90 million for the continuation of the NY SWIMS initiative.

Throughout 2025, State Parks has also been promoting physical, mental and social wellness through the agency’s Wellness Challenge, encouraging New York residents and visitors to explore the benefits of the outdoors by engaging in various activities within state parks and historical sites. Keeping the recreation and wellness enthusiasm going through the end of the year, State Parks recently unveiled the commemorative wellness-themed sticker sheet that Wellness Challenge finishers receive when they complete 25 of the available challenge missions. Learn more about the 2025 Wellness Challenge here.

