Arjay’s Window Fashions Unveils Website to Serve California and Arizona Clients

Arjay’s Window Fashions debuts a new website to support homeowners and businesses across Arizona and Southern California with custom window treatment services

Our goal has always been to create beautiful spaces through custom window treatments. The new website reflects how we work—focused on quality, comfort, and the people we serve.”
— Russ Elinson, owner of Arjay's Window Fashions
CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arjay’s Window Fashions, a trusted provider of custom window treatments across Arizona and Southern California, has officially launched its newly redesigned website. The updated platform is built to simplify the way homeowners and businesses explore premium blinds, shades, shutters, and drapery—while making it easier to book personalized in-home consultations.

The launch marks a major step in Arjay’s ongoing mission to provide thoughtful, design-forward solutions with hands-on service in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles Counties as well as the Greater Chandler Area in Arizona.

For almost 50 years, the business has helped property owners design window treatments that balance style and performance. The new website reflects that legacy. It features improved navigation, rich product pages, and online tools that allow visitors to learn about natural woven shades, custom shutters, layered shades, drapery panels, and motorized systems tailored to their needs.

Each product category outlines available materials, operation styles, and customization options. Visitors can explore solutions suited to any room—whether it’s light-filtering solar shades for sunrooms or motorized room darkening solutions. The site also highlights Arjay’s personalized approach: every consultation includes design guidance, precise measurements, and expert installation.

To bring the digital platform to life, Arjay’s partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency focused on the window treatment industry. WTMP led the website development, implemented a comprehensive SEO and PPC strategy, and integrated lead generation tools to support local growth.

“We built this site to highlight the craftsmanship of Arjay’s Window Fashions and make it easier for property owners to explore custom window solutions or book a consultation,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.

To explore Arjay’s full line of window treatment options or schedule an in-home consultation, visit https://arjayswf.com.

If you’re a window treatment business seeking to upgrade your website or grow your digital presence, connect with WTMP at https://wtmarketingpros.com.

