Adrienne Alexander Launches Mental Wellness Campaign Helping People Emotionally Prepare for the Holidays

The “Are You Mentally Prepared for the Holidays?” campaign includes a free self-assessment checklist and conflict-resolution toolkit.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As millions prepare for a holiday season filled with family gatherings, emotional expectations, and often unspoken stress, conflict-resolution strategist Adrienne Alexander announces the launch of her nationwide campaign, “Are You Mentally Prepared for the Holidays?”

This bold, in-your-face initiative is designed to help individuals identify emotional triggers, strengthen boundaries, and protect their peace during one of the most emotionally charged times of the year.

At the center of the campaign is the new “Am I Mentally Prepared?” Checklist, a free digital self-assessment created to help people understand their emotional readiness before holiday pressures begin.

“People prepare their homes, their menus, their travel, but they rarely prepare their mind,” said Alexander, Founder & CEO of IPY Agency Public Relations and creator of the Meet Me in the Middle™ conflict resolution system. “The holidays have a way of exposing stress we haven’t dealt with. This campaign gives people the tools to face themselves honestly and protect their peace.”

The campaign includes three signature components:

1. “Am I Mentally Prepared?” Checklist (Free Download). A quick, powerful gut-check that assesses: emotional triggers, boundaries, stress responses, and communication habits. The checklist identifies areas where individuals may be emotionally vulnerable and provides pathways for support and assistance.

2. Meet Me in the Middle™ Toolkit. A practical, psychology-informed conflict resolution system that includes scenario cards, prompts, and strategies to help users navigate: Family tensions, Holiday arguments, Emotional overload, Communication breakdowns, and Trigger responses.

3. One-on-One Conflict Clarity Sessions. Personalized sessions with Alexander, designed for deeper work, emotional accountability, and creating a calm, actionable plan for holiday interactions.

“Some people don’t want to look back at what causes their conflict, and that’s exactly why they need help,” Alexander added. “This campaign positions me as their conflict superhero. I step in when their emotions want to sabotage their peace.”

According to national behavioral health trend reports, holiday-related stress spikes every year due to: family expectations, grief and loss, financial strain, pressure to “hold it all together,” loneliness, and unresolved conflict. Alexander’s campaign directly targets these pain points with preventative tools instead of reactive habits.

“Holiday wellness shouldn’t be an afterthought,” she says. “People deserve practical, accessible clarity before the holidays take a toll.”

As the holiday season approaches, Alexander urges individuals to take ownership of their emotional readiness, rather than waiting until stress, conflict, or old patterns take over. Now is the time to prepare your mind, protect your peace, and choose clarity over chaos. The complete campaign, including the free checklist, Meet Me in the Middle™ Toolkit, and one-on-one Conflict Clarity Sessions, is available now at www.ipyagency.myshopify.com

For additional information or to contact Adrienne, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

