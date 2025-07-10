Educator Turned Influencer Briana Ambre Champions Learning Through Play with 'Learning with Ms. Ambre'

Learning with Ms. Ambre

Certified Educator Turns YouTube into a Fun, Inclusive Learning Hub for Kids K–5

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning with Ms. Ambre, the vibrant children’s YouTube channel that blends hip-hop, education, and movement, is making waves in early childhood education.

Created by YouTube Edutainment Specialist Briana Ambre, a certified educator, family advocate, and founder of the Differentiated Education and Learning Academy (DELA), a micro-school dedicated to tailored instruction for K-5 students, the channel reshapes how children engage with core concepts through rhythm, cultural relevance, and fun.

With millions of views across social media platforms, the "Make Learning Fun Again" album, and over 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Ms. Ambre is known for her energetic lessons, affirmations, and real-talk approach to literacy and learning. She’s not just teaching, she’s transforming minds with inclusive characters and kinesthetic learning strategies.

“Learning can be fun and effective. My mission is to inspire a love for learning by using rhythm, movement, and culturally relevant content to reach children in a fun, accessible, and meaningful way. We’re redefining what education looks like for kids who don’t always see themselves in traditional classrooms.” Briana Ambre, Founder

Since its launch, Learning with Ms. Ambre has resonated with educators and families seeking vibrant, culturally relevant learning tools that reflect the diversity of their classrooms and homes. The content supports academic development and emotional growth, promoting confidence, curiosity, and cultural pride in every lesson. As schools and parents increasingly look for inclusive, movement-based learning alternatives, Ms. Ambre is becoming a go-to voice in 21st-century education.

For more information on Ms. Ambre, please visit www.mshouston.com. To schedule an interview, please email adrienne@theipyagency.com

ABOUT LEARNING WITH MS AMBRE

Ms. Ambre is a state-certified educator & homeschool mom with a Master's Degree in Education. Ambre makes learning fun through various methodologies, including differentiation, collaboration, play, music, movement, and project-based learning.

