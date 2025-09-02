Meet Me in the Middle Conflict Toolkit Empowers Healthy Communication Amid the Rising Need for Conflict Skills

Meet Me in the Middle Conflict Toolkit

New Interactive Card Deck Turns Everyday Conflict into Emotional Intelligence Practice

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conflict is everywhere, in our workplaces, classrooms, online, and even in our homes, so conflict resolution has become more than a soft skill; it’s an essential life skill.

According to LinkedIn’s 2025 report on skills in demand, conflict mitigation ranks #2 among the fastest-growing workplace competencies. Against this backdrop, publicist and conflict resolution specialist Adrienne Alexander is introducing Meet Me in the Middle: A Toolkit for Everyday Conflict; an 80-card deck transforms tense moments into teachable and actionable ones.

For over two decades, Alexander has shaped narratives and navigated crises as a communications strategist, helping brands articulate their message with empathy and intention. She’s now helping individuals do the same, one conversation at a time.

The Meet Me in the Middle toolkit includes:

• Scenario Cards with real-life, everyday tensions

• Tool Cards portraying trusted strategies for de-escalation

• Response Cards with ready-to-use phrasing for sticky situations

• Wildcard Cards to surface underlying emotions or systems

Designed for use in schools, workplaces, therapy sessions, and family spaces, Meet Me in the Middle builds emotional intelligence while being engaging, interactive, and accessible.

Alexander’s expertise is not just theoretical. She’s also the author of two books, Creating a Middle: Conflict Tips for the Modern World and its digital-era counterpart, Creating a Middle: Conflict Tips for the Digital World.

“With social and organizational stress on the rise, knowing how to manage and not just react to conflict is critical,” Alexander explains. “My goal was to create a toolkit that equips people to stay curious, grounded, and connected, even when tensions run high.”

Meet Me in the Middle: A Toolkit for Everyday Conflict is now available at www.ipyagency.myshopify.com.

For additional details about Meet Me in the Middle or any of the previously mentioned books, visit www.adriennedalexander.com

About Adrienne Alexander

Founder of IPY Agency Public Relations, Alexander has spent 20 years helping brands, educators, and communities communicate authentically and clearly. A certified conflict resolution specialist, speaker, and author, she bridges emotional intelligence with strategy to empower connections in complex situations.

