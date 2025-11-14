American Management University Honors Accessibility Philosopher Dr. Aashutosh Kulkarni with Honorary Doctorate

Dr. Kulkarni accepts his award at the AMU ceremony in Ontario, California Oct 2025 Dr. Aashutosh Kulkarni gives an inspirational speech to graduates and guests in attendance at the AMU ceremony in Ontario, California Oct 2025

Honorary PhD awarded in Digital Accessibility and Inclusive Design to Philosopher, Dr. Aashutosh Kulkarni

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) proudly conferred the Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Digital Accessibility and Inclusive Design upon Dr. Aashutosh Kulkarni, an Accessibility Philosopher and advocate for inclusive digital ecosystems. The honor was presented during AMU’s graduation ceremony held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario, California.Dr. Kulkarni’s career has been defined by a singular mission—to make accessibility an inseparable part of the digital creation process. A Certified Professional in Accessibility Core Competencies (CPACC), he is the mind behind the transformative “Accessibility-Shift-Left” philosophy, which urges organizations to embed accessibility at the very start of design and development.His influential works, such as the WCAG 2.2 Designer’s Handbook, Mobile Accessibility Rituals, and the SUC Score (Sub-optimal Usability and Comprehension) model, have empowered design teams worldwide to view accessibility not as a compliance task but as a creative practice. His EU Accessibility Impact Sizer further bridges design ethics with economic foresight, providing a financial model to quantify the cost of inaccessibility.Beyond his written contributions, Dr. Kulkarni serves as an Invited Expert to the W3C Mobile Accessibility Task Force (MATF), lending his designer-centric expertise to the WCAG2Mobile Draft (May 2025), which adapts accessibility standards for native mobile environments. His professional journey spans global impact—at Grab (Singapore), where he co-chaired the Workplace Accessibility Committee, and in Geneva, Switzerland, leading design accessibility for UNAIDS and UNICEF platforms.Dr. Kulkarni continues to advance awareness through public speaking engagements at a11y Talks, as well as through his Substack publication and podcast, Done Is Better Than Perfect.“Dr. Kulkarni exemplifies the spirit of innovation and inclusion that American Management University seeks to honor,” said university founder, Roy Virgen Jr. “His thought leadership challenges industries to build not just efficient systems, but empathetic ones.”American Management University extends its heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Aashutosh Kulkarni, whose contributions are reshaping the way designers and product owners approach digital accessibility and inclusive design.About American Management University (AMU)American Management University (AMU) is an international nonprofit higher education institution headquartered in Paris, France, with regional offices in California and Utah, USA. Committed to flexible, affordable, and globally relevant education, AMU offers programs in business, leadership, and education that empower professionals to make ethical and meaningful impact across industries. Learn more about our programs at www.amu.edu.eu

