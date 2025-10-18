American Management University (Paris, France) Gains Recognition for MBA program from the Chartered Management Institute

American Management University Logo American Management University graduates await being called on stage AMU students sit in front reception area of main campus office

Recognition from the UK’s Chartered Management Institute affirms AMU’s commitment to professional standards for middle- and senior-management development.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) , a nonprofit higher-education institution headquartered in Paris, France, has received program recognition from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), United Kingdom, for their MBA program offered through its Paris learning site and headquarters over the summer.This recognition confirms that AMU’s approved programs are aligned with the CMI Professional Standards Framework, which defines the core skills, values, and behaviors expected of effective middle-management, senior-management, and director-level professionals.Graduates of the recognized programs are eligible to receive a CMI-endorsed certificate acknowledging that their studies meet CMI’s benchmark for professional management education. They may also apply for membership in the Chartered Management Institute (MCMI), joining a global network of more than 160,000 management professionals.“The recognition by CMI reinforces the applied, professional nature of our business and leadership programs,” said Roy Virgen, Jr., President and CEO of American Management University. “Our students now have the opportunity to demonstrate that their education aligns with internationally recognized standards for managerial excellence.”The Chartered Management Institute (CMI) is the only chartered professional body in the United Kingdom dedicated to promoting excellence in management and leadership. CMI recognition verifies that AMU’s curricula integrate practical leadership capability, strategic thinking, and ethical management consistent with CMI’s professional framework.AMU maintains additional international accreditations and memberships with IARC, QAHE, MACCA, ATHEA, ACBSP, IACBE, and CONIES. Operating under French private higher-education law, AMU Paris continues to strengthen its European presence while pursuing EU-recognized accreditation to complement its growing network of international quality-assurance partnerships.For verification of AMU’s accreditations and memberships, visit www.amu.edu.eu/accreditation About American Management University (AMU Paris)American Management University (AMU) is a nonprofit private higher-education institution headquartered in Paris, France, with regional operations in the United States fully authorized in the State of Utah. AMU offers undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral programs in business, leadership, management, and education for working professionals worldwide.AMU Paris operates under French private higher-education law and within the European Quality Assurance Framework . The university holds international accreditations and memberships with CMI (UK), IARC, QAHE, MACCA, ATHEA, ACBSP, IACBE, and CONIES, and is pursuing full EU-recognized accreditation.

