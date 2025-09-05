AMU logo on dark wall American Management University students sit in meeting at California learning site. AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024

American Management University Prepares for Two 2025 Graduation Ceremonies: Ho Chi Minh City (Sept 13) and Ontario, California (Oct 18)

UPLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University (AMU) will celebrate its graduating students at two international ceremonies this fall: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and Ontario, California, USA on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The events will honor graduates from AMU’s business and leadership programs, including bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees, as well as candidates recognized through AMU's Honorary Doctorate Committee.“Commencement is our favorite day of the year because it showcases the grit and growth of working professionals who chose to invest in themselves,” said Roy Virgen Jr., President & CEO of AMU. “These two ceremonies—one in Vietnam and one in California—reflect our mission to make quality, globally connected education accessible wherever our students live and work.”Ho Chi Minh City — September 13, 2025AMU’s Vietnam ceremony will bring together graduates, family, faculty, and industry partners from across Southeast Asia to celebrate academic achievement and professional impact. The program will feature keynote remarks from individuals including: Dieter Bruhn (a Corporate Trainer and Entrepreneur living in Hanoi) and Capt. Dominador ("JUN") M. Ugsang, Jr., an entrepreneur currently developing a soccer field in the Philippines. 10 individuals will receive degree conferrals, and recognition of outstanding academic and community contributions. (Event management support provided in partnership with TC Event Pro at Hotel Grand Saigon in old District 1.Ontario, California — October 18, 2025AMU’s California ceremony will convene graduates and guests from the United States, Asia, Africa, and Latin America, highlighting success stories from learners balancing career, family, and study. The ceremony will include hooding for advanced degree recipients and special acknowledgments for leadership and service. Event shall be held at the Double Tree Hotel in Ontario.About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University is a private institution focused on flexible, career-relevant programs in business, leadership, and education. With a global network of learning partners and faculty practitioners, AMU serves working professionals seeking practical skills, ethical leadership, and international perspectives.Media & AttendanceMedia RSVP / Inquiries: media@amu.edu.euGraduate Services & Guest Tickets: graduation@amu.edu.euGeneral Admissions: admissions@amu.edu.eu (Paris Campus) or admissions@amu.education (Utah Campus)Honorary Nominations: nominations@amu.edu.euDegree via Validation of Experience, Portfolio, Research or Dissertation: validations@amu.edu.euEditors’ Notes:Exact venue details, call times, will be provided upon RSVP.Photo/video guidelines and speaker lineup will be circulated ahead of each event.

