Statement on forthcoming issuance of temporary restraining order restoring federal grants

April 4, 2025

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham issued this statement today on the court’s decision to issue a temporary restraining order on the federal government’s recent cancellation of grant funds.

This is a bright spot amidst what have been some very dark days in public health. The evidence put forward by Minnesota, 22 other states and the District of Columbia, clearly demonstrated the harm this reckless grant termination poses for Minnesotans and our public health infrastructure.

That said, this is a temporary order, so the future is not yet certain. We will once again have to take some time to figure out what this fully means for the critical services we provide, our community partners, and most importantly, the staff that have received layoff notices. A temporary restraining order does not guarantee immediate access to federal funds, and there will be additional hearings, so we must continue to monitor and assess the situation.

