MDH announces Minnesota Rural Health Award winners

Nov. 17, 2025

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is recognizing four dedicated health care professionals and two organizations that have made significant contributions to the health and wellbeing of their rural communities as part of Rural Health Day in Minnesota on Thursday, Nov. 20.

"I continue to be inspired by the level of dedication and service exhibited by our Greater Minnesota health care workforce and partners," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "In the heart of our rural communities, where resources are scarce, but needs are great, these remarkable people and organizations have gone above and beyond to deliver compassionate, innovative care that strengthens families, bolsters local economies and preserves the vital fabric of rural life. It is an honor to celebrate their extraordinary commitment to building a healthier, more resilient Minnesota."

The MDH Office of Rural Health and Primary Care are presenting the 2025 Minnesota Rural Health Awards to the following honorees:

Rick Ash , president and chief executive officer of United Hospital District, is the 2025 Minnesota Community Star Award winner. Ash is being honored for his work to work to improve and expand rural health services in Greater Minnesota and his long-time service in state and local organizations representing and promoting rural health. Most recently, his leadership has led to the opening of a new clinic that will serve the community of Fairmont and its surrounding areas.

Nicole Kiesow, a certified physician assistant from Grygla, receives the 2025 Minnesota Rural Health Hero Provider Award for her work to bring care to rural communities. A tireless advocate for the rural health care resources, Kiesow and her partners recently opened their own clinic in Fosston, achieving a long-time career goal of bringing care closer to home for the residents of her community.

Joseph Corser, a board-certified physician in family medicine and addiction medicine at Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers, is the recipient of the 2025 Minnesota Rural Health Lifetime Provider Achievement Award. Dr. Corser has led initiatives that have transformed health care delivery across his region of Greater Minnesota and pioneered programs to address critical gaps in rural health care delivery.

Ray Christensen, physician and associate dean for rural health at the University of Minnesota Medical School, is the winner of the 2025 Lifetime Commitment to Rural Health Education Award. In addition to his long, successful career in medicine, Dr. Christensen has served many leadership roles locally, regionally, statewide and nationally in pursuit of his lifelong goal of increasing opportunities for students to learn and practice medicine in rural settings.

The Nicotine-Free Greater Mankato Coalition (Mankato) and Elevate (Perham) are co-recipients of the 2025 Minnesota Rural Health Team Award. Nicotine-Free Greater Mankato Coalition is a coalition of parents, teachers, coaches and health professionals committed to protecting youth from nicotine addiction. The coalition is being honored for its work to bring nicotine addiction education to its community, advocate for stronger policies and connect families with tools and support to live healthy, nicotine-free lives. Elevate is being honored for its work to redefine what it means to age well in rural Minnesota. Operating as a division of Perham Health and supported by the LeadingAge Minnesota Foundation Connected Communities initiative, Elevate brings together health care and community resources to help older adults live with purpose, health and joy.

Additional information about the award winners and their photos can be found on the Minnesota Rural Health Awards webpage.

Garry Bowman

MDH Communications

651-529-5164

garry.bowman@state.mn.us