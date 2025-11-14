Statement on termination of federal grants

Statement

March 26, 2025

Contact information

Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham issued this statement today on the federal government’s decision to terminate several grants related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We learned yesterday that the federal government has unilaterally terminated approximately $226 million in grants to Minnesota Department of Health related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This termination is effective immediately and impacts ongoing work and contracts. This action was sudden and unexpected.

Abrupt terminations of grants and contracts is unprecedented and will impact our work and that of our partners. Every dollar rescinded had been thoroughly reviewed and approved for its intended purpose by the federal government. In the past we could count on the federal government to uphold its commitments and obligations. When changes are necessary, the federal government typically gives sufficient notice to plan and pursue other sources of funding to ensure that the work to protect the health of Minnesotans continues uninterrupted and does not put our residents at risk.

It will take time to figure out all of the impacts of this action, but these cuts are a tremendous loss--made worse by the uncertainty and chaos that our federal partners have introduced into this process. We will continue to assess the situation and communicate impacts as we learn more.

Media contact:

Andrea Ahneman

MDH Communications

andrea.ahneman@state.mn.us