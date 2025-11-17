Breneman Advisors Expands to Kalamazoo, Michigan, Extending Reach to Southwest Michigan

Our goal has always been to support entrepreneurs through every phase of their business journey” — Brian Breneman

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breneman Advisors, LLC (“Breneman”), a premier business brokerage, valuation, and advisory firm serving family and founder-owned businesses across Michigan, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Kalamazoo, Michigan. This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s commitment to serving business owners throughout Southwest Michigan and Northern Indiana.

“Expanding to Kalamazoo represents our dedication to accessibility and service,” said Brian Breneman, CPA, CGMA, Managing Partner and Founder of Breneman Advisors. “This region is home to an incredible network of entrepreneurs. Our presence here allows us to deliver the same high level of service and personal attention that our clients across Northern Michigan have come to expect.”

Since its founding in 2017, Breneman Advisors has earned a reputation as a trusted partner to business owners seeking to buy, sell, or value their companies. The firm’s experienced team provides services including business brokerage and M&A advisory, business valuation, succession and transition planning, and value optimization consulting.

The new Kalamazoo office reinforces Breneman Advisors’ mission of helping Michigan business owners navigate complex transitions and achieve success. “Our goal has always been to support entrepreneurs through every phase of their business journey,” Breneman added. “Opening this new office ensures we can continue providing exceptional service statewide.”

###

About Breneman Advisors:

Headquartered out of Traverse City, with offices in Marquette and Kalamazoo, Breneman Advisors, LLC is a leading Michigan business brokerage, valuation, and value-advising firm specializing in assisting business owners with the successful ownership transition of their companies. The firm offers business M&A transaction advisory services, internal and family transition structuring, business valuation services, and value improvement consultation, leveraging its in-depth and unique knowledge of founder and family-owned businesses.

For more information, please visit brenadv.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.