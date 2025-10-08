HM&M Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work for Women

This recognition reaffirms our dedication to fostering an environment where every team member can grow and lead” — Susan I. Adams, CPA, CGMA

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HM&M, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Best Places to Work for Women by Best Companies Group. This prestigious recognition reflects HM&M’s continued commitment to creating a supportive, inclusive, and empowering environment where women can thrive at every stage of their careers.

The Best Places to Work for Women award evaluates companies based on workplace policies, practices, and feedback from female employees. HM&M’s inclusion on the list underscores its efforts to promote gender equity, invest in professional development, and foster a culture where all voices are valued and respected.

“We are honored to be recognized as a workplace where women feel supported, inspired, and positioned for success,” said Susan Adams, Partner at HM&M. “This recognition reaffirms our dedication to fostering an environment where every team member can grow and lead.”

HM&M offers flexible work arrangements, robust mentorship programs, leadership development opportunities, and a strong work-life balance, all of which contribute to a workplace where women are empowered to succeed. This latest honor builds on the firm’s broader recognition as one of the Best Places to Work in Texas for 2024, reinforcing its position as an employer of choice in the accounting and professional services industry.

For more information about HM&M and career opportunities, visit www.hmpc.com.

About HM&M

HM&M is a full-service accounting firm based in Dallas, Texas. With a commitment to personalized service and vast industry experience, HM&M helps clients navigate complex financial landscapes with confidence.

About Best Places to Work for Women

The Best Places to Work for Women program is conducted by Best Companies Group, recognizes organizations that excel in creating positive workplace experiences for women. The award is based on comprehensive evaluations of company policies and direct employee feedback.

