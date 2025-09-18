Wei, Wei & Co. Managing Partner Named to Forbes 2025 Best-In-State CPAs List

Liren Wei recognized among New York’s top CPAs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wei, Wei & Co., LLP is proud to announce that Liren Wei, CPA, Managing Partner, has been recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-In-State CPAs for 2025. The prestigious list, released annually on April 15 (Tax Day), honors exemplary CPAs across the United States who demonstrate excellence in client service, technical expertise, and leadership within the profession.

With decades of experience serving clients throughout New York and beyond, Mr. Wei is widely respected for his dedication, integrity, and deep expertise in tax planning, audit, and advisory services.

“Being recognized by Forbes is truly humbling,” said Wei. “This honor reflects the collective effort of our entire team at Wei, Wei & Co. We are committed to providing exceptional service to our clients and upholding the highest standards of our profession.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Wei has played a pivotal role in elevating the accounting industry, both in the U.S. and internationally. In addition to his leadership at Wei, Wei & Co., he has served as President of the New York State Society of CPAs and has held numerous leadership roles across state and community organizations.

For a full list of honorees, visit Forbes Best-In-State CPAs 2025.

About Wei, Wei & Co., LLP

Wei, Wei & Co. is a full-service public accounting firm headquartered in New York, specializing in audit, tax, and advisory services for a diverse clientele, including international businesses, not-for-profits, and high net worth individuals. The firm is known for its cross-border expertise, multilingual staff, and long-standing commitment to quality and integrity. Learn more at weiweico.com

