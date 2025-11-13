DPH Recognizes Lung Cancer Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 13, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster recently signed a proclamation recognizing November as Lung Cancer Awareness Month in South Carolina, emphasizing the importance of early detection by lung cancer screening, tobacco cessation, and lung cancer prevention. In support of this observance, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is joining statewide partners and national organizations to raise awareness about lung cancer risks and promote resources that help residents quit smoking and access life-saving screening.

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in South Carolina, with tobacco use as the primary risk factor. However, early detection and quitting tobacco significantly reduce risk and improve survival.

“Despite the risks associated with smoking and lung cancer, many residents are still unaware of screening options and free quit-support services for people who smoke,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director. “We want to equip South Carolinians with available tools and resources that can help them quit smoking and live a longer, healthier life.”

Lung Cancer Risks and Screening

Smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, and screening saves lives. When caught early, before the cancer spreads, the five-year survival rate increases to 65%, according to the American Lung Association.

The United States Preventive Service Task Force (USPSTF) recommends annual lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) for adults who are 50 to 80 years old, have a 20 pack-year smoking history and currently smoke or have quit within the past 15 years.

LDCT screening is covered by most private insurance and South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid.

Tobacco Use and Lung Cancer in South Carolina

About 1 in 8 adults in South Carolina smoke.

Tobacco use causes 80 to 90% of lung cancer cases, with smokers being 15 to 30 times more likely to develop lung cancer than non-smokers. Additionally, non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke are 20 to 30% more likely to develop lung cancer.

The American Cancer Society estimates there will be 4,710 new cases of lung cancer in South Carolinians this year, with an estimated 2,430 deaths expected in the state due to lung cancer.

Resources Available to Help

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina, regardless of health insurance coverage. Callers receive personalized quit support designed to double their chance of quitting successfully. Free nicotine replacement therapy products such as patches, gum and lozenges are available to people ages 18 and up (if appropriate). Services can be accessed in multiple languages and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and for pregnant women.

To learn more about the SC Tobacco Quitline and available services, visit quitnowsc.org. To enroll now, visit Quit for Life or text 'READY' to 34191."

Even if you have tried to quit before and have been unsuccessful, now is a great time to try again! Many people who do not succeed on their first try are ultimately successful when they try again.

DPH encourages all South Carolinians to talk with their health care provider about LDCT screening eligibility and encourage friends and family to quit tobacco. Together, we can reduce the burden of lung cancer and make South Carolina a healthier, tobacco-free state.

For additional resources and more information visit dph.sc.gov/lungcancer.

###