Maine DOE Continues to Expand Access to High-Quality Literacy Professional Development

As part of the Maine State Literacy Action Plan, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce another opportunity for Maine educators to access evidence-based literacy professional learning modules at a reduced cost. This comes in addition to a similar previous announcement in October of 2025.

In the summer of 2024, the Maine DOE provided free access to AIM Institute for Learning and Research’s Steps to Literacy modules. Nearly 650 educators completed more than 20,000 hours of professional learning grounded in the science of reading, including phonological awareness, phonics, decoding, spelling, language expression, writing, emerging literacy, vocabulary, dyslexia, and supports for multilingual learners.

Building on that success, in 2025, to sustain momentum, the Maine DOE has expanded access to AIM modules and launched Communities of Practice (COP) for school teams. These COPs are designed to deepen professional knowledge and build school-level capacity to implement high quality, evidence-based literacy instruction.

Recognizing that access to affordable and user-friendly professional learning is critical, the Maine DOE invited professional learning providers offering asynchronous modules that met established criteria to extend reduced-rate access to Maine educators. The Maine DOE has established master agreements with two providers, enabling school administrative units (SAUs) to purchase high-quality, evidence-based literacy modules at a discounted cost. Details are available here: Maine Department of Education | Literacy Learning Modules.

Reimbursement Opportunity

Between October 1, 2025, and September 30, 2026, the Maine DOE will, as funds allow, reimburse SAUs for the cost of successfully completed modules. Modules must be selected from the approved vendors listed below. SAUs are responsible for the upfront costs. After an educator employed by the SAU successfully completes a module, the SAU mayseek reimbursement by submitting invoices to the Maine DOE. Invoices must be on SAU letterhead and include proof of successful completion for each module, as well as the names of and grade levels taught by the educators who completed the modules. All invoices and documentation should be directed to Maine DOE Preschool Development Grant Manager Renee Reilly at Renee.A.Reilly@maine.gov.

Who pays up front: SAUs purchase modules directly from one of the approved vendors listed below.

Professional Learning Module Options

AIM Pathways™ is an interactive digital training platform that delivers evidence-based content in the science of reading. Each Steps to Literacy module follows a “learn, practice, apply” cycle and includes teaching techniques, demonstration videos, and printable resources to help educators integrate new strategies into classroom practice. Learn more about accessing AIM Pathways modules here.

Keys to Literacy offers a comprehensive, research-backed approach to sustainable literacy improvement. Its courses integrate evidence-based instruction with systems, structures, and leadership practices that support equitable and effective learning environments. All modules are designed for asynchronous, on-demand access, allowing educators to engage in professional learning on their own schedules. Learn more about accessing Keys to Literacy modules here.

Through these master agreements, the Maine DOE is ensuring that Maine educators have affordable opportunities to deepen their expertise and strengthen literacy instruction for all students.

For questions about module content, please contact Dee Saucier, Maine DOE Inclusive Education Literacy Specialist and Dyslexia Coordinator, at danielle.m.saucier@maine.gov. For inquiries about reimbursement, please contact Renee Reilly at renee.a.reilly@maine.gov.