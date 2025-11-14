Seasonal closures of several high-country highways starting soon

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is preparing for its annual winter closures of several high-country routes.

The highest reaches of State Route 366 (Swift Trail) ascending Mount Graham in Southern Arizona are scheduled to close on Saturday, Nov. 15. This closure begins one-half mile past the Coronado National Forest’s Shannon Campground, at the end of the pavement.

In Eastern Arizona, State Route 473 between State Route 260 and Hawley Lake in the White Mountains is scheduled to close for the winter on Thursday, Nov. 20.

State Route 67, which travels south from US 89A at Jacob Lake, is scheduled to close for the winter on Monday, Dec. 1. This highway leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park normally reopens around mid-May. US 89A will remain open at its junction with SR 67.

ADOT has set Wednesday, Dec. 31, closures for these state highways in the White Mountains of Eastern Arizona:

State Route 261 between Eagar and Big Lake

State Route 273 between Sunrise Park and Big Lake

You’ll find tips for traveling in areas with snow at azdot.gov/KnowSnow. Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.