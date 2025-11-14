LOCAL FILMMAKER ANNOUNCES RUN FOR FARGO CITY COMMISSION

Eric Clermont Player moved to Fargo, ND, five years ago. Eric Player hopes to serve the people of Fargo. "Harmless" is Eric Player's newest project

Fargo man Eric Player wants to give newer citizens of Fargo a voice in city government and city growth

A commissioner represents the public. Representation means listening. With my candidacy, you will elect someone to the Fargo City Commission who will listen to you.” — Eric Player

FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The race to fill one of the spaces on the Fargo City Commission, coming up on June 9, 2026, has gotten a little more interesting. Eric Player, successful filmmaker and founder of the Hello From Fargo Film Festival, (not associated with the Fargo Film Festival), announced his candidacy in an Instagram post today."I'm running to give the newest residents of Fargo real representation," Eric said in an interview being featured today. "My family moved here as part of the massive growth the community has been experiencing in the last several years, and I think that gives me a bit of insight into what that growth means and where recognition from the city is needed." Asked what he means by representation and recognition Mr. Player elaborated: "When I look at my own neighborhood, the empty fields I saw when I moved here five years ago are filled with homes and families, but newer residents are thought of as little more than statistics. Often, the voices of homeowners are drowned out by the corporate interests involved in building the very homes we live in. Situations like forced HOA membership, the proposed freeway entrance on 64th Avenue South, or the recent stifling by the Mayor and City Commission of public commentary broadcasts, show that the Fargo City Commission is worried more about its own plans and procedures, and the plans of the commissioners’ biggest donors, than it is about all of the new residents that are affected by those plans.”“For instance,” Mr. Player continued, “up to half of the residents of my neighborhood moved in unaware that an HOA would be required once the area reached a certain population size, and when we complained to the city we were told that the deal was between the city and the construction companies tasked with building up the area, and was irrevocable—a deal made before the first shovel hid the sod. More recently, according to residents of 64th Avenue, city workers assured them that there would be a bridge built across I-29, nothing more. Now, with the plan to build a full freeway entrance underway, they say they were promised one thing and delivered another. In what feels like a little bit of a connection to those things, people complaining will now have a much harder time getting there message out thanks to the new broadcast policy. In addition, none of the city commissioners live in the new construction, high growth areas of Fargo. How is that representation? Where is our voice? I hope to be able to provide that."Asked how the community could get involved in his campaign, Mr. Player spoke of his Google and Instagram sites. "My campaign is completely grassroots. I'm starting with nothing in a campaign account, or even a campaign manager. By Fargo law, I'm not allowed to get signatures to put my name on the ballot yet. But people can express their support for a future petition through the form I've set up online (linked here) at 'bit.ly/ECP4You,' and follow along with my campaign on Instagram '@ecp4you.fargo'."Mr. Player is a long time filmmaker, having graduated from the prestigious Chapman University Dodge College in Orange, California. His short films have appeared in such venues as the Newport Beach Film Festival, the San Luis Obispo Film Festival, and most recently his short film "Stay With Me" was filmed in Fargo and played at the 2023 Boston Film Festival. His current project is a full feature film, a thriller called " Harmless ," set to be released in 2026.Election day in Fargo is June 9, 2026. Candidate nomination petitions must be signed by 300 residents of Fargo and turned in to the city auditor’s office by 4:00pm on April 6, 2026. Petitions will be made available to prospective candidates beginning on the first day of business after January 1, 2026.

