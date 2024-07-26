Submit Release
Breaking: Festival Script Now in Development - Harmless, Quarter Finalist at Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards

Logo for Panther Pictures, LLC. Eyes of a Panther

Panther Pictures, LLC is a movie and media production company doing business worldwide.

Logo for Roseland Pictures. Eyes on a flower

Roseland Pictures is a media company based in Bangkok, Thailand, doing business worldwide.

Poster For "Harmless" stuffed animal slogan "Just because they haven't done you any harm doesn't mean they're harmless.

Harmless, a new story from Panther Pictures.

New feature film script was just announced as a Quarter Finalist at the Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards. The writer of HARMLESS is Eric Player.

Our top thirty percent. The quality of the entry was extraordinary.”
— L.A. International Screenplay Awards
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARMLESS, the new feature film script now in development with MailBox Productions, Panther Pictures - LLC, and Roseland Pictures, was just announced as a Quarter Finalist at the Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards. The writer of HARMLESS is Eric Player.

HARMLESS tells the story of Grace Norway, and her struggle for answers in the disappearance of her husband and her neighbor. The easiest thing to believe is that they ran away together. The hardest thing to face is the bone-chilling truth. Most of the people we know in life are quiet, unassuming, ordinary, average. Average does not mean innocent; even if someone has never done you any harm, that doesn't make them harmless.

Charles Box, Jr. is attached to direct through MailBox Productions, Eric Player wrote HARMLESS from his original idea, Kanarose Oonhateparuk is attached as a producer through Roseland Pictures in Bangkok, Thailand.

This project is still actively packaging. The team continues to be open to investment and production partners.

Eric C Player
Panther Pictures, LLC
+1 213-271-0016
