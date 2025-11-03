Submit Release
POST-PRODUCTION NEARING ON 'HARMLESS,' AN INDEPENDENT FILM NOW HEADED TO FESTIVALS

Movie Poster Showing the stars Gary Klavans, Scott Christopher, and Marissa Rivera

"Harmless" new thriller in final post-production

Logo for Panther Pictures, LLC. Eyes of a Panther

Panther Pictures, LLC is a media company based in Fargo, ND, doing business worldwide.

Logo for Roseland Pictures. Eyes on a flower

Roseland Pictures is a media company based in Bangkok, Thailand, doing business worldwide.

INNOVATIVE FEATURE-LENGTH THRILLER STARRING SCOTT CHRISTOPHER AND MARISSA RIVERA FILMED ENTIRELY ON KODAK SUPER-8 FILM

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARMLESS, the new feature film now in post-production from Panther Pictures - LLC, and Roseland Pictures, seeks distribution and has begun the submission process to top film festivals across North America, including Sundance, Slamdance, and the Zions Indie Film Festivals. The Executive Producer of HARMLESS is Eric Player. The creative crew are alumni of Chapman University's Dodge College Marion Knott Studios, in Orange, CA. Shot on Super-8 Kodak Film.

HARMLESS tells the story of Grace Norway, and her struggle for answers in the disappearance of her husband and her neighbor. The easiest thing to believe is that they ran away together. The hardest thing to face is the bone-chilling truth. Most of the people we know in life are quiet, unassuming, ordinary, average. Average does not mean innocent; even if someone has never done you any harm, that doesn’t make them harmless.

HARMLESS stars Scott Christopher (Granite Flats, The Best Two Years), Marissa Rivera (Lucifer), and Gary J. Klavans (Stay With Me). With Owen Morgan (Cobra Kai, Almost Popular), Briana Watson (Beyond The Gates), Boz Wells (Operation Fernsby), and Anthony J. Potter (Elevate). Charles Box, Jr. directed the film based upon the script by Eric Player. Kanarose Oonhateparuk co-produced as Roseland Pictures. The film was shot in Jackson, Mississippi through a producing partnership with Eyevox Entertainment.

The feature was partially sponsored by Kodak and shot entirely on Super-8 film with Beaulieu cameras. This was an Ultra Low Budget SAG/AFTRA production. The team is available for interviews about the story, the goals of the production, trivia including the process for getting SAG on such a low budget, distribution ideas, making a first feature on actual Kodak film, and packaging a feature film in today's market.

Teaser Trailers for "Harmless," newest feature from Panther PIctures and Roseland Pictures, starting its festival run

