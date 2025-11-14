$7.8 Million to Support Policing Initiatives in Saskatoon

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan, with support from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI), is investing $7.8 million in 2025-26 through the Municipal Police Grants program to support policing and community safety initiatives in Saskatoon. This funding supports 54 police positions, ensuring officers have the resources they need to keep the city safe and secure.

"Policing today is complex and demands collaboration and innovation," MLA for Martensville-Blairmore Jamie Martens said on behalf of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod, K.C. "This funding will enhance the City of Saskatoon's ability to stay ahead of evolving public safety challenges and keep people safe in our province's largest city."

In Saskatoon, specialized policing initiatives continue to be funded by the Municipal Police Grant program to contribute to community safety and targeted enforcement. These include three positions with the Police and Crisis Teams (PACT) that pairs officers with mental health professionals to respond to calls involving individuals experiencing a mental health crisis; nine Crime Reduction Team (CRTs) members that focus on disrupting gang activity; three members of the Child Sexual Exploitation program that investigate offences involving the exploitation of minors; and two Saskatchewan Trafficking Response Team (STRT) positions that investigate illegal weapons, drugs and human trafficking.

Funding is also provided for 10 positions with the Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan (CTSS) program that works to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities. Funding for this program includes a $900,000 contribution from SGI to support five of the 10 CTSS positions in Saskatoon.

Programs that address repeat offenders, such as one position with the Serious Violent Offender Response program, will also continue to receive support. This initiative involves collaboration between police, Probation Services, and Public Prosecutions to develop Community Safety Plans to reduce reoffending in the community.

"Responding to the demands of a growing city requires the right resources," Saskatoon Police Service Chief Cameron McBride said. "The provincial government is a critical partner in supporting the police service through the funding of officers to address crime and social disorder in the community. Without this support, our police operations - and ultimately safety in our community - would be negatively impacted."

The Government of Saskatchewan has provided financial support to Saskatchewan police services through the Municipal Police Grants program since 1998. In 2025-26, the province is funding targeted policing initiatives to support 160 municipal police positions in nine municipalities across Saskatchewan.

