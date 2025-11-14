Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team Concludes Investigation into Death Following Call for Service to Maidstone RCMP

CANADA, November 14 - Released on November 14, 2025

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Saskatchewan RCMP related to the discovery of a serious injury following a call for service that day at a rural address near Lloydminster.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed SIRT to investigate.

SIRT has completed its investigation into this matter, which has resulted in the arrest of one individual. The Civilian Executive Director's public report can now be accessed online:

SIRT's mandate is to independently investigate incidents where an individual has died or suffered serious injury arising from the actions of on and off-duty police officers, or while in the custody of police, as well as allegations of sexual assault or interpersonal violence involving police.

