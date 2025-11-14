Mobile payment and payment card statistics – 3rd Quarter 2025

MACAU, November 14 - According to statistics released today (14 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, in the third quarter of 2025, the value of transactions of local mobile payment tools witnessed growth on a quarterly basis. Meanwhile, the turnover of credit cards and debit cards both increased from the preceding quarter.

Mobile payment

In the third quarter of 2025, the value of transactions carried out by local mobile payment tools totalled MOP8.4 billion, an increment of 3.6% from a quarter earlier. The number of transactions dropped by 1.4% to 96.6 million. The average amount per transaction was MOP87.0. At end-September 2025, the number of mobile payment terminals and QR code signs amounted to 110,821.

Credit card credit limit granted and delinquency

At end-September 2025, credit card credit limit granted by banks in Macao was MOP50.5 billion, equivalent to an increase of 0.5% from the previous quarter. Credit card receivables amounted to MOP2.6 billion, of which the rollover amount totalled MOP767.5 million, representing 29.1% of credit card receivables. Concurrently, the delinquency ratio, i.e. the ratio of delinquent amount overdue for more than three months to credit card receivables, went down from 2.8% at end-June 2025 to 2.7%.

Payment card turnover and repayment

For the third quarter of 2025, the credit card turnover rose by 7.8% quarter-on-quarter to MOP6.3 billion. The cash advance turnover was MOP143.1 million, occupying 2.3% of total credit card turnover. The number of credit card transactions marked 13.1 million, up 4.8% on a quarterly basis. Credit card repayments, in which payments for interest and fees are included, increased by 12.3% to MOP6.4 billion. Concurrently, the number of debit card transactions other than cash withdrawals was 1.8 million and the debit card turnover rose by 9.7% to MOP476.1 million.

Detailed figures are available on:

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/official-statistics-summary-page