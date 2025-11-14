Rental statistics for the third quarter of 2025

MACAU, November 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for shops was MOP476 in the third quarter of 2025, down by 1.1% quarter-on-quarter. The average rents for office units (MOP281) and industrial units (MOP120) went down by 1.7% and 2.3% respectively, while the average rent for residential units (MOP140) increased by 1.0%.

The average rent for shops decreased from the previous quarter owing to new leases with relatively low rents. Analysed by district, the average rents for shops in NATAP (MOP371), Barca (MOP323) and Conselheiro Ferreira de Almeida (MOP323) all dropped by 2.7% quarter-on-quarter.

As regards residential units, the average rents for those in NATAP (MOP167) and Barra & Manduco (MOP129) grew by 3.9% and 1.2% respectively quarter-on-quarter, due to new leases with relatively high rents. In addition, the average rents for those in Doca do Lamau (MOP152) and NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP146) both rose by 0.8%. With respect to usable area, the average rent per square metre for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres (MOP171) climbed by 2.6% quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent for those with an area between 100 and 149.9 square metres (MOP128) dropped by 0.1%.

In comparison with the third quarter of 2024, the average rent for office units decreased by 6.0%, and the average rents for shops and industrial units both fell by 2.4%. On the other hand, the average rent for residential units grew by 2.3%.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.