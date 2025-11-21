CE congratulates Macao sports delegation for city’s best-ever achievement in National Games

MACAU, November 21 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today commended the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) sports delegation that participated in the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China, for its outstanding performances across multiple events, and for achieving the best-ever results in the history of Macao’s participation in a National Games.

Mr Sam sent his congratulations in a message to the MSAR sports delegation that has participated in the 15th National Games.

The Chief Executive said he was delighted to learn that the MSAR sports delegation delivered outstanding performances in multiple events at the 15th National Games, achieving the best results in the history of Macao’s participation in the event, and filling the community with feelings of pride and inspiration.

On behalf of the MSAR Government, Mr Sam extended his most sincere and warm congratulations to all members of the delegation. He expressed heartfelt gratitude to every staff member and volunteer in the Macao Competition Zone, for their dedicated efforts and selfless contributions, which have written a new chapter in the integrated development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The outstanding achievements of the MSAR sports delegation are the result of its athletes’ relentless determination, their ability to challenge themselves, and years of rigorous training in a competitive setting. The MSAR Government will continue to support Macao athletes in their participation in major sporting events, enabling them to keep surpassing their limits, and fulfilling their aspirations.

Mr Sam said he hoped that all members of the MSAR sports delegation, along with the broader community of Macao athletes, would continue to strive with courage and perseverance in future competitions, achieving even greater success than hitherto, and bringing further honour to Macao.