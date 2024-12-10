GladGirl Honored with 2024 Beauty Launchpad Readers’ Choice Award for Best Eyelash Extensions & Finalist Best Brow Serum

GladGirl Signature Mink Eyelash Extensions, Winner Best Eyelash Extensions Beauty Launchpad Readers' Choice Awards

GladGirl, a leading innovator in professional beauty products, is thrilled to announce its recognition in the 2024 Beauty Launchpad Readers’ Choice Awards.

We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Beauty Launchpad. These awards reflect our dedication to excellence & mission to support beauty professionals with superior products & services.” — Brian Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of GladGirl

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GladGirl, a leading innovator in professional beauty products, is thrilled to announce its recognition in the 2024 Beauty Launchpad Readers’ Choice Awards. The company has been awarded Best Eyelash Extensions and named a finalist in the Best Brow Serum category , as featured in the November/December 2024 issue of Beauty Launchpad magazine.The Readers’ Choice Awards, an annual highlight in the beauty industry, celebrate excellence by acknowledging top products and brands as voted by beauty professionals and enthusiasts. GladGirl's distinction in these categories underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that meet the evolving needs of its clientele.“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Beauty Launchpad readers,” said Brian Greene, CEO and Co-Founder of GladGirl. “These awards reflect our dedication to excellence and our mission to support beauty professionals with superior products and services. Being named Best Eyelash Extensions and a finalist for Best Brow Serum is a testament to the hard work and passion of the entire GladGirl team.”GladGirl's eyelash extensions are celebrated for their soft and natural look, customizable styles, and ease of application, making them a preferred choice among professionals. The acknowledgment as Best Eyelash Extensions highlights the brand's leadership in the industry. Additionally, the recognition of GladGirl's brow serum as a finalist showcases the company's successful expansion into brow care, offering effective solutions that enhance natural beauty.As GladGirl looks to the future, the brand remains committed to empowering its community of beauty professionals and clients by providing cutting-edge products and serving as a trusted partner in their beauty journeys.For more information on GladGirl’s award-winning products and new offerings, please visit www.gladgirl.com About GladGirlEstablished in 1981 by Esther Bolkin, and co-founded in 2009 by Brian Greene and Esther Bolkin. GladGirl is dedicated to providing high-quality beauty products, specializing in eyelash extensions, brow care, and other professional beauty essentials. With a focus on innovation, quality, and customer success, GladGirl supports beauty professionals and enthusiasts worldwide. The company’s mission centers around creating sustainable, empowering beauty solutions that drive growth and success for its clients and community.Contact:GladGirl Media Relations

Who Is GladGirl? | Discover the Leading Eyelash Extension Brand

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.