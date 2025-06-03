GladGirl Welcomes Celebrity Lash Artist Shannique Austin as New Head of Education in Agoura Hills, California

Shannique Austin, GladGirl Head of Education GladGirl Official Company Logo

Celebrity lash artist Shannique Austin joins GladGirl as Head of Education, bringing 20+ years of experience to empower lash artists across the United States.

I’m thrilled to join the GladGirl team and help shape the next generation of lash artists with tools, training, and confidence.” — Shannique Austin, GladGirl Head of Education

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GladGirlWelcomes Celebrity Lash Artist Shannique Austin as New Head of Education in Agoura Hills, CaliforniaGladGirl, a leading name in professional lash and beauty supplies, is proud to announce the appointment of Shannique Austin as the company’s new Head of Education. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Austin brings more than 20 years of industry experience and a reputation as one of Southern California’s top lash artists to her new role.A respected figure in the beauty world, Shannique Austin is the founder and CEO of Glam Spa by Shannique, where she and her expert team specialize in eyelash extension artistry and full-service beauty treatments. With a loyal celebrity clientele and a mission to empower women through beauty, Austin has become a go-to expert for modern beauty professionals seeking mentorship, artistry, and community.“Beauty isn’t just a look—it’s a feeling we aim to inspire,” says Austin. “I’m thrilled to join the GladGirl team and help shape the next generation of lash artists with tools, training, and confidence.”In her new role at GladGirl, Austin will lead the brand’s growing education program, developing and delivering advanced lash training, certification courses, and mentorship opportunities for estheticians and cosmetologists. Her Agoura Hills studio will serve as a West Coast training hub for professionals seeking to elevate their lash careers through hands-on education and real-world techniques.“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Shannique to the GladGirl family,” said Brian Greene, CEO of GladGirl. “Her passion, experience, and commitment to empowering artists perfectly align with our mission to serve beauty professionals at every stage of their journey.”Since launching in 2008, Glam Spa by Shannique has expanded to offer cutting-edge services including microneedling facials, hydro facials, plasma lifts, and more. Austin also provides lash artist certification and training in advanced skin care techniques, solidifying her legacy as a beauty entrepreneur and educator.To learn more about Shannique Austin, training opportunities , or to book services, visit: GladGirl Training – Agoura Hills, CAFor press inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact:📩 support@gladgirl.com📞 (888) 688-9621About GladGirlFounded on over 40 years of beauty industry experience, GladGirl is a trusted source for professional eyelash extension supplies and lash artist education. Serving estheticians, cosmetologists, and DIY beauty lovers, GladGirl empowers beauty professionals through innovative products, expert training, and a vibrant global community.

