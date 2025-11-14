Deputy President Paul Mashatile advises against ditching BBBEE legislation

Deputy President Paul Mashatile reiterates that current Black Economic Empowerment law does not need to be repealed; rather, a review and potential amendments could resolve the shortcomings.

Responding to Question for Oral Reply in the National Assembly on Tuesday, 11 November 2025, Deputy President Paul Mashatile stated that the primary objective of the review of the BBBEE policy and legislative framework is to make sure that it is inclusive and that the majority of South Africans benefit from it because they were deliberately left out of economic opportunities.

He said that the BBBEE is meant to help people who are economically disadvantaged. He also said that when South Africa's first democratic government was elected in 1994, it had the clear mandate to redress past inequality in all areas, including politics, society, and the economy. Since then, government has embarked on a comprehensive programme to provide a legislative framework for the transformation of South Africa’s economy.

“We all want policies that ensure inclusion, most importantly most of this reforms I am talking about are intended for exactly that. BBBEE is currently being reviewed as well DTI is looking at where the gaps are. I am sure that you can make an input that process because at the end of the day, we want legislation that will ensure we benefit the majority of South Africans. I will not support legislation that seeks to benefit the few. We want it to benefit the majority of the people. To an extent that there maybe weaknesses. Let’s correct that. Let’s make amendments. That is why there is this review. There is no need to ditch the legislation and introduce something else but let’s refine it and ensure that it includes the inclusivity that we all of us are looking for.” said Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Deputy President Mashatile would like to affirm South Africans that government remains committed to ensuring the BBBEE legislation and policy framework becomes more inclusive and benefits the majority of South Africans.

