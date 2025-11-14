Governor Abbott Announces Appointments To Advisory Panel

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the appointments of Alan Hassenflu, Phil Wilson, Victoria Ford, Kelly Hancock, and Zina Bash to the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office (TREO) Advisory Panel. TREO was established to find and eliminate unnecessary regulations in state agencies and create best practices for state agencies to reduce regulatory strains on Texans.

“The Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office was launched last month to foster economic opportunity and protect individual liberty, and this Advisory Panel will help achieve that,” said Governor Abbott. “These experienced leaders across industry and government will bring their expertise to the TREO Advisory Panel to reduce regulatory burdens and eliminate unnecessary rules while increasing transparency for Texans. Together, we will keep Texas the premier state for freedom and prosperity."

Alan Hassenflu of Houston is a co-founder, general partner, managing principal, and CEO of Fidelis Realty Partners, Ltd. He previously worked with Price Waterhouse in Dallas and the Trammell Crow Company in Houston. He is a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers and the Urban Land Institute’s Retail Council. Additionally, he was a former Councilman for the City of Southside Place. Hassenflu received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Austin.

Phil Wilson of Austin has served as the Lower Colorado River Authority’s general manager since 2014. He previously served as Executive Director of the Texas Department of Transportation and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs and corporate officer for Luminant. In 2007, former Governor Rick Perry appointed him as Texas’ 106th Secretary of State. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Large Public Power Council and the Texas Lyceum Advisory and Development Council. He previously served as Chair of the Texas State Energy Plan Advisory Committee and as Board Chair of the Austin Chamber of Commerce. Wilson received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Hardin-Simmons University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Victoria Ford of Austin is the President and CEO of the Texas Healthcare & Bioscience Institute. She has over 32 years of Texas public policy experience, including policy development, advocacy, and administration. Most recently, she was asked by Governor Abbott to chair a statewide taskforce related to the health care workforce shortage. Previously, she served as the Chief Policy and Regulatory Officer at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Throughout her career, she has served elected officials, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and Fortune 500 corporations as they navigated the complexities of state government in Texas and the health care system. Ford holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and a Master of Public Administration from UT San Antonio.

Kelly Hancock of Fort Worth is the acting Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, where he serves as the state’s Chief Financial Officer and oversees the state treasury and the revenue estimates that guide Texas’ biennial budget. He also leads major statewide initiatives ranging from Texas Education Freedom Accounts and broadband expansion to unclaimed property and rural law enforcement grants. A longtime small-business owner, Hancock served nearly 20 years in the Texas Legislature in both the House and Senate. In the Senate, he chaired the Business and Commerce Committee, Administration Committee, and Veteran Affairs and Border Security Committee. Hancock has passed more than 300 pieces of legislation focused on taxpayer protection, fiscal responsibility—including Texas’ conservative state spending limit—energy independence, transportation innovation, price transparency, veterans’ benefits, and conservative governance. Before his legislative service, he spent 13 years on his local school board. Hancock is a graduate of Baylor University.

Zina Bash of Austin is the incoming Chief Legal Officer of Base Power Company. Previously, she worked in legal and policy roles in both state and federal government. She served as Special Assistant to the President for Regulatory Reform and Legal Policy and Senior Advisor to the White House Counsel in the first Trump administration. Additionally, she served as Senior Counsel to the Attorney General of Texas, Clerk to the Honorable Samuel Alito on the U.S. Supreme Court and the Honorable Brett Kavanaugh on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Senior Counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee and Senator John Cornyn, and Deputy Policy Director for Senator Ted Cruz. Bash was most recently Senior Partner at Keller Postman and was appointed by Governor Abbott to serve on the Texas Judicial Council and by the Supreme Court of Texas to serve on the Board of the Texas Access to Justice Foundation. Bash received a Bachelor of Arts from Harvard College, a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School, and a Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School of Business.