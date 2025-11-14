Governor Abbott Appoints Four To State Independent Living Council

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mollie Witt to the State Independent Living Council for a term set to expire on October 24, 2027. Additionally, the Governor reappointed Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins, Erik Dally, and Lisa Thompson to the Council for terms set to expire on October 20, 2028.

Mollie Witt of Cypress is a former member of the Education Advisory Committee of the Houston Apartment Association. She is a volunteer with WorkFaith Ministries and an advocate for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Previously, she volunteered with Ronald McDonald House and Community of Faith. Witt studied Business and Human Resources at the University of Houston–Victoria.

Rebecca “Hunter” Adkins of Lakeway is a volunteer at the Ride On Center for Kids and a former member of the Texas Council for Developmental Disabilities. Additionally, she was a guest lecturer at Texas A&M Veterinary School, where she taught incoming physical therapy students about equine assisted activities for people with disabilities. Adkins was a contestant in Ms Wheelchair Texas and 2019 Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International Rider of the Year.

Erik Dally of Poolville is the founder and director of Into The Right Hands, the Special Needs Pastor, and the Program Director for Boundless, Out of Bounds, and REVIVE special needs ministries. He is a former board member of YMCA Camp Carter and a former member of Kiwanis International. He is a volunteer for the Joseph Thomas Foundation, Loaves and Fishes, Joni and Friends, C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, and Aktion Club. Dally attended Texas Christian University (TCU), where he studied Business Administration and Public Relations & Advertising.

Lisa Thompson of Atlanta is the External Affairs Officer for Southwestern Electric Power Company and an adjunct professor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. She is a board member of the Opportunities, Inc. and member of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. She is a member and volunteer at the First Baptist Church of Queen City. Thompson received a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from the University of Central Arkansas and a Master of Public Service from the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service. Additionally, she received a Certificate of Public Communication from TCU and a Certificate of Public Management from Texas State University.