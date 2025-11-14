Governor Abbott, Google Announce $40 Billion Investment In Texas

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2025 | Midlothian, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to announce Google's $40 billion investment in Texas as part of Google's "Investing in America" initiative. The investment will boost cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, with the development of data center facilities, programs to strengthen energy capacity and affordability, and workforce training in the state. This is Google's largest investment in any state in the U.S.

"This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state," said Governor Abbott. “Texas is the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy. Google's $40 billion investment makes Texas Google's largest investment in any state in the country and supports energy efficiency and workforce development in our state. We must ensure that America remains at the forefront of the AI revolution, and Texas is the place where that can happen.”

“They say that everything is bigger in Texas – and that certainly applies to the golden opportunity with AI,” said CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai. “The $40 billion investment we announced today will bring three new data center campuses to the state to power the new era of AI innovation. This investment will create thousands of jobs, provide skills training to college students and electrical apprentices, and accelerate energy affordability initiatives throughout Texas.”

Google’s “Investing in America” initiative is furthering American innovation through major investments in technical infrastructure, research and development, expanded energy capacity for an AI-driven economy, and workforce development to help the U.S. continue to lead the world in AI. The investment in Texas will help support Texas businesses and the economy, creating robust career opportunities across North Texas, West Texas, and the Panhandle.

The Governor was joined at the announcement by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy James Danly, Google Global Head of Data Center Energy Amanda Peterson Corio, and other Google leaders and state officials.

