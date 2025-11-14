Director of the Government Communication Office Petra Bezjak Cirman on the Strength of the I feel Slovenia Brand

SLOVENIA, November 14 - At the Plenary day of the Slovenian Tourism Days 2025, held on 11 November at Brdo pri Kranju, around 300 representatives of Slovenia’s tourism sector gathered. The discussions centred on the strength and significance of the national brand I feel Slovenia, which for eighteen years has successfully enhanced the visibility of our country around the world.

