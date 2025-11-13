ALLEN MEDIA GROUP’S HBCU GO 2025 FOOTBALL SEASON CELEBRATES HISTORY IN WEEK 12 WITH CIAA CHAMPIONSHIP AND SWAC SHOWDOWN

Historic CIAA Championship: Johnson C. Smith University vs. Virginia Union on HBCU GO -- Saturday November 15, 2025 Dynamic HBCU GO Analysts James Hadnot, Jon Kelley, & Lawrencia Moten HBCU GO Broadcast Team: Steve Wyche, Derrin Horton & Nia Symone

Johnson C. Smith University's first CIAA Championship appearance in 53 years against Virginia Union — while Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman clash in Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- History takes center stage as Allen Media Group’s HBCU GO, the nation’s leading media platform for HBCU sports, shines a national spotlight on two major HBCU football moments in Week Twelve. All eyes turn to Durham, North Carolina, where Johnson C. Smith University makes its first appearance in the CIAA Championship in 53 years, facing perennial powerhouse Virginia Union University.

The Golden Bulls’ remarkable resurgence has been powered by a dynamic coaching staff and an exceptional roster of disciplined, hungry athletes who have reignited school pride and captured the hearts of alumni across the country. Their return to the title stage marks a defining moment not only for the program but for CIAA history.

Meanwhile, in Jackson, Mississippi, Bethune-Cookman University and Jackson State University collide in a can’t-miss SWAC matchup full of athletic fireworks, tradition, and pure HBCU passion. Both teams are looking to close out the regular season strong — Jackson State with a home-field statement win and Bethune-Cookman with a chance to shake up the conference standings.

From sideline rivalries to band battles, this Saturday, November 15 promises the full HBCU sports fan experience — high energy, high stakes, and a whole lot of heart.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15 – WEEK TWELVE

GAME 1: BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY vs. JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Network: TheGrio Cable Network & HBCUGO.tv

Location: Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium – 1410 W. Capitol St., Jackson, MS 39203

Time: 1 PM ET / 12 PM CT

Talent: Derrin Horton (Play-by-Play), Steve Wyche (Analyst), Nia Symone (Sideline Reporter)

Storylines:

● Jackson State and Bethune-Cookman face off in a SWAC showdown with major pride on the line.

● Jackson State continues to control its own destiny in the SWAC East Division. With one more win next week, JSU will clinch the division title and remain ahead of Alabama State, holding the advantage thanks to its head-to-head victory earlier this season.

● A JSU loss, however, could shift the standings — leaving the door open for Alabama State to move into first place. With only one conference loss, Alabama State holds a critical head-to-head win over Bethune-Cookman that could prove decisive in the final week of play.

● The matchup is HUGE because the winner puts themselves in the best position to represent SWAC east in the SWAC Championship Game.

GAME 2: CIAA CHAMPIONSHIP – JOHNSON C. SMITH UNIVERSITY vs. VIRGINIA UNION UNIVERSITY

Network: Syndication & HBCUGO.tv

Location: Durham County Memorial Stadium – 750 Stadium Dr., Durham, NC 27704

Time: 3 PM ET / 2 PM CT

Talent: James Hadnot (Play-by-Play), Jon Kelley (Color Analyst), Lawrencia Moten (Sideline Reporter)

Storylines:

● For the first time since 1972, Johnson C. Smith University returns to the CIAA Championship, writing a new chapter in program history.

● Virginia Union’s Curtis Allen has become one of the most electrifying players in the nation, setting a new single-season rushing record with 2,098 yards.

● In his last regular season game against rival Virginia State, Allen rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, cementing his spot as the NCAA Division II rushing leader.

● Head Coach Maurice Flowers and staff have built a disciplined, confident team that has battled its way through the season with heart, consistency, and belief.

● Standing in their path is Virginia Union, the defending CIAA powerhouse known for its dominant ground game and explosive offensive execution.

● With the trophy — and history — on the line, this matchup promises to be one of the most emotional and unforgettable games of the season.

VICTORY FORMATION

Each week, fans can dive deeper with VICTORY FORMATION, hosted by Jeff Lightsy Jr., a respected sports journalist and HBCU advocate. The 30-minute weekly series explores rivalries, culture, and the people shaping HBCU athletics, airing every Saturday through November 22.

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

Interviews are available with HBCU GO executives, on-air talent, and game analysts to discuss the Week Twelve matchups and discuss the cultural significance of HBCU football.

HOW TO WATCH:

Fans can catch all the action on multiple platforms:

● Broadcast syndication in major U.S. TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, and more (check local listings).

● National broadcasts on theGrio Television Network.

● Streaming access via:

○ The HBCU GO mobile app & HBCUGO.tv

○ Amazon Prime Video

○ Free-streaming platforms including Local Now

○ Armed Forces Network

○ FanDuel TV

Don’t miss a moment of the energy, tradition, and excellence that defines HBCU football. For more information, visit hbcugo.tv

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs. Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMG has offices in New York and Atlanta. AMG owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv.

