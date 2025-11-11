FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DRAMA FEATURE 'YES REPEAT NO'

Freestyle Digital Media proudly announces the release of the drama YES REPEAT NO, which is now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, on November 11, 2025

We want to build bridges rather than fan flames. In a time of conflict, YES REPEAT NO insists on imagining a better future and encourages its audience to feel more understood and less alone.” — Filmmaker Michael Dahan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the drama YES REPEAT NO, now available to rent/own on North American digital HD internet, DVD, cable, and satellite platforms, on November 11, 2025.

YES REPEAT NO explores the complexity of the overlapping identities of Juliano Mer-Khamis, a Palestinian Jew who was assassinated on the steps of the theatre he founded in Jenin. This movie tells the story of three actors who audition to play the Palestinian-Jewish actor and activist, Juliano Mer-Khamis, a former IDF paratrooper who defiantly identified as “100% Palestinian and 100% Jewish.” Mer-Khamis considered himself a living embodiment of the Palestine-Israel conflict. Born to an anti-Zionist Jewish mother and a Palestinian Christian Communist father, Mer-Khamis became an internationally acclaimed actor who appeared in films including THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL (1984) and MIRAL (2010). Later becoming a director, theater founder and political activist, Mer-Khamis considered himself a living embodiment of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

Code-switching between the conflicting identities he inhabited, Mer-Khamis understood he’d always be viewed as an Arab in Israel and as a Jew in Jenin, just as he’d been typecast as a terrorist by Hollywood. During a tense rehearsal meant to determine which actor is most suited to authentically portray Juliano Mer-Khamis, the three Julianos find their sense-of-self fractured and disrupted.

On 10/7/23, YES REPEAT NO’s writer/director, Michael Dahan was en-route to the Warsaw Film Festival. By the time it screened, a film examining difficult and complex themes took on global relevance. Produced in the bubble of the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was a collaboration between Palestinians, Israelis, and Americans – defying decades-long refusal of Palestinians and Israelis to participate in art and culture that included the other. Immediately, YES REPEAT NO became broadly accessible to a public deeply engaged with the conflict in Palestine and Israel. YES REPEAT NO asks if one man’s identity can not only embody conflicts that are older than history, but perhaps, in some version of the future, also help resolve them. The film asks whether it is remembering our past--or, instead, forgetting it— that allows us to break cycles of identity and conflict.

Written and directed by Michael Moshe Dahan, YES REPEAT NO was produced by Dahan, N. Braxton Pope (THE CARD COUNTER, THE BASICS OF PHILOSOPHY) and Sarah Szalavitz (STUCK IN NEUTRAL, SURVIVING JEFFREY EPSTEIN). Featured cast includes: Salome Azizi (‘The Director’), Mousa Kraish (‘Arab Juliano’), Adam Meir (‘Public Juliano’) and Karim Saleh (‘Israeli Juliano’).

“Because we made this film before October 7th, we could examine our collective, fraught history with nuance and compassion, without clinging to “sides”. We want to build bridges rather than fan flames, and to challenge our viewers’ understanding of the conflict,” said filmmaker Michael Dahan. “By weaving direct quotes from Palestinian, Israeli, Arab and American leaders throughout the dialogue the film reveals how the meaning of words spoken by political figures such as Arafat, Netanyahu, and others have shifted over time. In a time of conflict, YES REPEAT NO insists on imagining a better future and encourages its audience to feel more understood and less alone.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated a deal to acquire YES REPEAT NO directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

YES REPEAT NO website: https://www.yesrepeatnofilm.com

