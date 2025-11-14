New Terminal at Watertown International Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art terminal at the Watertown International Airport, a major milestone for New York’s North Country Region that will boost tourism, foster increased economic activity and create a seamless travel experience for residents and visitors. The 25,000-square-foot terminal was constructed as part of an ongoing redevelopment of the airport and features a spacious lobby, upgraded ticketing and baggage claim areas, a new passenger jet bridge, and other amenities. This new world-class gateway serves the region’s many popular destinations, including the Thousand Islands and Fort Drum. The airport redevelopment was supported by a $28 million award from the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition.

“By investing in airports, we are putting Upstate communities on the runway toward economic prosperity and better quality of life,” Governor Hochul said. “This new terminal at the Watertown International Airport gives the North Country the first-class travel hub it deserves and will create a welcoming environment for passengers traveling through its spacious confines, including the many soldiers stationed at nearby Fort Drum who frequently use this airport.”

Watertown International Airport was one of nine Upstate airports awarded a total of $230 million in the latest round of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition funding announced by Governor Hochul in the Fall of 2022. The awards are intended to promote, revitalize, and accelerate investments in Upstate commercial passenger service airports, helping to create airports for the 21st century.

Established in 1928, Watertown International Airport is owned by Jefferson County and handles more than 23,000 enplanements a year. It serves as a key gateway to the gorgeous Thousand Islands Region — a boater’s and tourist’s paradise that is also a vital hub for Fort Drum military personnel and their families. The airport helps generate more than $29.4 million in annual economic activity, according to a recent report.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “When it comes to visiting and experiencing new places, first impressions are everything. Thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul’s vision and commitment to investing in transportation, travelers arriving in our upstate airports will have a positive experience upon their arrival. This new terminal in Watertown will help create a fabulous gateway to the North Country and its many beautiful attractions, providing a welcoming environment for passengers and giving them plenty of reasons to come back again and again.”

The new terminal was constructed next to the facility’s obsolete original terminal, which was built in 1947 and lacked proper amenities, including a passenger jet bridge and adequate waiting areas. Passengers had to board and deplane directly on the tarmac, often braving snow and freezing temperatures. New features include a spacious lobby, modern ticketing and baggage claim areas, expanded passenger waiting areas, a dedicated car rental counter, and — for the first time — a passenger jet bridge connecting directly to aircraft. Starting this winter, crews will begin the work to reimagine the original terminal to include a new restaurant, offices, and classroom/event spaces, with a connector joining the two buildings. The revitalization project is expected to cost approximately $33 million and be completed by spring 2026.

The Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition is administered by the New York State Department of Transportation and was open to Upstate commercial passenger service airports and airports providing specialized service for commercial aircraft and/or corporate jets. Applicants were encouraged to apply for funding for a single project or a program of projects to help meet the demands of the 21st Century. Projects submitted for review by eligible airports were evaluated based on established criteria, including but not limited to innovation in design, passenger amenities and experience, operational efficiencies, and economic effectiveness for the airport’s region.

