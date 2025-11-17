CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Greenville, SC

CodaPet A Peaceful Passing At Home In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet is expanding its services in Greenville, SC . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for pets at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for dogs and cats and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable. Dr. Laura DuBose joined Dr. Deborah Perzak and Dr. Diana Phillips to serve Greenville and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet. “It is my wish that every family in Greenville become aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes.”Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment."CodaPet offered a complete onboarding process to get me started. It will also provide me ongoing support as far as maintaining my online presence, dealing with client payments, and helping me with any issues or questions that may arise," says Dr. Laura DuBose.Dr. Laura DuBose, a dedicated South Carolina native, brings over two decades of veterinary experience and heartfelt compassion to her work in end-of-life care. Growing up in Lexington, she developed a lifelong love for animals that guided her toward a career in veterinary medicine. She earned her degree in Animal Science from Clemson University and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia.Throughout her career, Dr. DuBose has been deeply committed to improving animal welfare. As a spay/neuter veterinary surgeon, she has helped thousands of animals live healthier, happier lives while reducing the number of unwanted pets in her community. That experience shaped her belief in the power of compassion and service—values she now carries into her work providing peaceful in-home euthanasia.“I believe every pet deserves to pass peacefully in a familiar place, surrounded by people they know and love,” says Dr. DuBose. “Greenville, SC, is a vibrant, growing city that is frequently mentioned in national news as a great place to live. The residents of Greenville are very involved with local organizations such as the Greenville Humane Society and pets are a welcome addition to the downtown scene. The growing population, along with the tremendous amount of care and compassion for our four-legged friends and family, makes IHE a perfect fit for the area.”When she’s not caring for patients, Dr. DuBose enjoys mountain biking, hiking, and camping with her loyal companion, Hopper. She also treasures time with her family—visiting her son at Clemson, who is proudly carrying on the Tiger tradition, and supporting her daughter, a high school senior preparing for her next adventure.Dr. DuBose serves Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, and the surrounding areas.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Greenville, SC. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $140 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

