Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the refurbished laboratory equipment market. The market, which was valued at $24.42 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $26.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth witnessed in the historic period is a result of various factors. These include financial restrictions in labs, a surge in decommissioned equipment inventory, increasing acceptance of approved refurbished units, growth of third-party refurbishers and service networks, enhanced sustainability laws, and objectives aimed at waste reduction.

In the years to come, a significant expansion is projected for the refurbished laboratory equipment market. It is anticipated to rise to a hefty $34.58 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include an increased emphasis on the circular economy, more stringent environmental legislations, the growth of healthcare and diagnostic infrastructure, a surge in demand from developing markets, and collaborations between original equipment manufacturers and refurbishers. The forecast period also presents prominent trends like advancements in remote diagnostic and IoT-supported maintenance, innovative approaches in calibration and validation workflows, progress in AI-powered quality grading and pricing, R&D-driven upgrades that allow for hybrid new-refurb bundles, and the standardization of digital traceability alongside refurbishment certificates.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Landscape?

The expansion of academic research institutions is anticipated to spur the growth of the market for refurbished laboratory equipment. These institutions, which include universities, colleges, and dedicated research centers, conduct detailed studies, research, and investigations aimed at advancing knowledge. Enhanced government and private funding, the establishment of new centers, the attraction of unique talent, and support for advanced scientific research are propelling the growth of academic research institutions. Refurbished laboratory equipment provides these institutions with a cost-effective means to acquire state-of-the-art tools for conducting top-tier experiments and hands-on training while also promoting sustainability by lengthening the equipment's lifespan. As reported by the US-based National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics in November 2024, fiscal year 2023 saw a significant increase in research and development (R&D) spending by academic institutions, with a rise of 11.2% - the largest growth rate in current dollar terms. The total academic R&D costs touched $108.8 billion, indicating an increase of $11.0 billion from fiscal year 2022. Consequently, the expanding academic research institutions are fueling the growth of the refurbished laboratory equipment market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market?

Major players in the refurbished laboratory equipment market include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Merck KGaA Darmstadt Germany

• GE Healthcare Inc.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Bruker Corporation

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Industry?

Prominent corporations in the market for refurbished laboratory equipment are centering on innovations inspired by sustainability, such as my green lab act-certified products, as a strategy to supply labs with eco-aware instruments and foster a circular economy through equipment refurbishment and recycling schemes. My green lab act-recognized products are laboratory tools acknowledged for their diminished impact on the environment, encompassing reduced energy consumption, minimized waste, and sustainable designs. For instance, Agilent Technologies Inc., a leading US-based organization providing an array of instruments, software, and services, underscored its dedication to sustainability in its ESG report published in June 2024. The report accentuates an extensive and growing collection of eco-friendly solutions structured to assist labs worldwide in reducing waste and curtailing the utilization of nonrenewable resources. Agilent's strategies involve energy-saving instruments, rejuvenation programs, and sustainably responsible consumables. These measures encourage laboratories to embrace more environmentally friendly operations whilst sustaining top-tier operational efficiency.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market

The refurbished laboratory equipmentmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Equipment: Analytical Instruments, General Lab Equipment, Life Science Equipment, Clinical Laboratory Equipment, Chromatography Equipment

2) By Product Pricing: Low-Cost Equipment, Mid-Range Equipment, Premium Quality Equipment, Leasing Options

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Online Marketplaces, Distributor Networks, Auctions, Third-Party Resellers

4) By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Analytical Instruments: Spectrophotometers, Microscopes, Balances, pH Meters, Titrators, Centrifuges

2) By General Lab Equipment: Hot Plates, Magnetic Stirrers, Incubators, Water Baths, Autoclaves, Fume Hoods

3) By Life Science Equipment: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines, DNA Sequencers, Gel Electrophoresis Systems, Microplate Readers, Cell Counters, Cryogenic Freezers

4) By Clinical Laboratory Equipment: Hematology Analyzers, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers, Immunoassay Analyzers, Blood Gas Analyzers, Coagulation Analyzers, Urinalysis Analyzers

5) By Chromatography Equipment: High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Systems, Gas Chromatography (GC) Systems, Ion Chromatography (IC) Systems, Thin Layer Chromatography (TLC) Equipment, Preparative Chromatography Systems

Refurbished Laboratory Equipment Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Refurbished Laboratory Equipment, North America holds the record as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the most accelerated growth in the predicted time span. The report meticulously studies regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

