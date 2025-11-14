Cannaluxxe Wellness Lounge Brings Music, Mindfulness, and Cannabis to MJBizCon Week with Vic Mensa and S.I.A.T.

Cannaluxxe Wellness features VIP experiences at The Vegas Classics. Vanessa Oliver, Founder of Cloud Nine Studios, merges luxury and mindfulness to inspire optimal, plant-based healing and conscious living. Cannaluxxe Wellness Lounge offers guests an immersive day of music, mindfulness, and meaningful connection. Each experience is designed to deepen understanding of the plant’s potential while celebrating the individuality and creativity it awakens in us all.

VIP wellness experiences at The Vegas Classics. Attendees relax, recharge, and reconnect through guided meditation, sound therapy, and conscious conversation.

Wellness and creativity go hand in hand, and we want to remind guests that success in this industry starts from within.” — Vanessa Oliver, founder of Cloud Nine Studios

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merging luxury and mindfulness, the Cannaluxxe Wellness Lounge introduces a restorative experience for MJBizCon attendees seeking clarity and calm.Hosted by Cannaluxxe Wellness Experiences and Cloud Nine Studios, this premium activation will take place Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Las Vegas Country Club, in partnership with The Vegas Classics.The Cannaluxxe Wellness Lounge offers a restorative reset for industry professionals through a mix of mindful workshops, live music, and sensory experiences. Programming includes meditation and sound-bowl sessions led by Darrien Seqqoya of Marijuana Meditations, functional tea cocktails hosted by Etysha Mixon of Tee’s Tea LLC, a curated wellness boutique featuring beauty, nutrition, and health-tech brands, and a Stash Bag Discovery Lab offering complimentary tastings and product insights.Adding to the experience, Grammy-nominated artist Vic Mensa and rising performer S.I.A.T. (Stuck In A Tree) will participate in a guided meditation and breathwork session, followed by a conversation about mental health, creative flow, and how cannabis supports wellness and artistry in their lives.“Our goal is to create a space where industry leaders can pause, recharge, and reconnect with their purpose before a high-energy week,” said Vanessa Oliver, founder of Cloud Nine Studios “Wellness and creativity go hand in hand, and we want to remind guests that success in this industry starts from within.”“Cannabis and meditation have always been part of how I create,” said S.I.A.T., who will also host a Meet & Greet ahead of her upcoming Sativa Dreams tour. “They keep me grounded and open so the music flows through, not from force but from alignment.”Presented in partnership with The Vegas Classics, Cloud Nine Studios, Aeriz, 93 Boyz, Nomadic Leaf Tours, and Beso Wellness Spa Massage Treatments, the Cannaluxxe Wellness Lounge offers guests an immersive day of music, mindfulness, and meaningful connection.Tickets & AccessMeditation Pass – Includes the Meditation Float Experience + VIP Lounge accessVIP Lounge Pass – Includes access to the Tea Lounge and Wellness BoutiqueAll Cannaluxxe tickets include general admission to The Vegas Classics. Access is reserved for Cannaluxxe Wellness registrants and Las Vegas Classics VIP wristband holders.Event DetailsDate: December 2, 2025Time: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. PTLocation: Las Vegas Country Club, 3000 Joe W Brown Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109###About Cannaluxxe Wellness ExperienceCannaluxxe Wellness Experience merges luxury and mindfulness to inspire optimal, plant-based healing and conscious living. Founded on the belief that wellness and cannabis education should be elevated, intentional, and inclusive, Cannaluxxe curates immersive environments that nurture physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Each experience is designed to deepen understanding of the plant’s potential while celebrating the individuality and creativity it awakens in us all. To learn more visit: https://www.cannaluxxe.com/ Media Contact: Vanessa Oliver, Cloud Nine Studios, vanessa@cannaluxxe.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.